Deli added to Mineville store

Photo provided Mineville Rexall owner Muhammed Aslam cuts the ribbon on the official opening of his convenience store and deli across from Buzzy Wright Park.

MINEVILLE | The Mineville Rexall convenience store is not only open again, but has added a deli and pizza recently.

Owner Muhammed Aslam said the corner store at 3217 Plank Road has expanded.

“We opened a deli, with subs, meats, salads, cheeses, many kinds of pizza,” he said. “We’re doing good. We have breakfast, lunch and dinner. Everybody loves our pizza.”

The store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and takes call-in orders at 518 942-7159.

Mineville Rexall also got its state license to sell beer recently, and offers a variety of tobacco products. It also accepts EBT food cards.

Aslam said the store reopened in June 2016, after it was closed for several years. The deli was just installed. Three people work there, including Aslam’s wife, Charlene.

Although there’s no seating for customers at present, he said he plans to renovate the south side of the building for a café. He’s also adding a capuccino machine.

“That will be ready in a couple months,” he said. “People can sit and eat.”

Other businesses have opened in Moriah’s Mineville hamlet in recent months, he said.

“The town has come alive a little bit,” Aslam said. “People are happy.”

A mural showing Witherbee native Johnny Podres, the baseball pitcher credited with helping win the 1955 World Series for the Brooklyn Dodgers, is on the north side of the building. The large wooden painting had been in downtown Port Henry, but was moved to the new location.

“We like people to see this store,” Aslam said. “We remodeled and restored it.”

