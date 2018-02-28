Dem candidates make pitches to Clinton County voters

× Expand Pete DeMola Patrick Nelson, a Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, delivers comments at the American Legion in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 27. PLATTSBURGH | Democratic candidates seeking the North Country's congressional seat gathered in Plattsburgh on Tuesday to make their case to voters as the primary campaign pivots towards the petition phase. The third forum in 10 days saw six of the eight hopefuls seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District pitch themselves in six-minute increments. About 80 voters attended the Clinton County Democratic Committee-sponsored event at the American Legion. HEALTH CARE IN FOCUS David Mastrianni, a Saratoga-based oncologist, centered his remarks largely on health care, a chief issue underpinning his campaign. “We have an opportunity now to fundamentally change health care and fundamentally change our region in the same bill,” he said. Mastrianni, who also worked at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, said expanding Medicare and allowing the federal program to negotiate with drug companies would be transformative. “This would take the health care debate, which has so consumed us all, off the table,” he said. All eight candidates have called for universal health care. Ensuring access to coverage has largely driven the campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who is seeking a third term. Stefanik voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act last May, but the legislation has largely remained intact despite a series of executive orders signed by President Trump. Since then, Stefanik has delivered a steady stream of funding to local health care centers and has made funding Children's Health Insurance Program, which offers coverage to low-income residents, a leading issue. Tedra Cobb touted the scope of her campaign events and outreach since announcing last July, citing numerous visits to the eastern part of the district. The former St. Lawrence County lawmaker asked the crowd to raise their hand if they had seen her before. Many did. “I’m getting used to you, and you are getting used to me, and that is what this about it,” Cobb said. “This is about having a congresswoman who lives here and cares about here and this is why I’m running.” × Expand Pete DeMola Tedra Cobb signs up a potential volunteer following a forum in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Cobb cited her work throughout the 1990s as an HIV educator. Afterwards, she ran a community health agency, working with uninsured residents to provide access to services.

Repeal of President Obama’s namesake health care legislation would lead to 83,000 people in the district losing coverage, said Cobb, and a reduction in Medicaid funding would ultimately shutter hospitals and medical centers. Cobb criticized Stefanik for what she perceived to be her absence from the district. “Our congresswoman comes in, takes a helicopter into the community, and leaves,” Cobb said. “We need someone who cares about here, who is not going to be living in Washington and visiting us, but is living here and working in Washington on our behalf.” DIVERSE APPROACHES Patrick Nelson focused his comments largely on the environment. “For the 18 years of my life, I grew up drinking water that was laced with carcinogenic PCBs as a result of dumping that was done at the GE plant in Fort Edward many many years before I was born,” said Nelson, a political activist and former state legislative aide who lives in Stillwater, Saratoga County. But public policy is largely driven by corporate donors, he said, calling on attendees to reject what he argued was money’s toxic influence on politics, which he said leads to a continued reliance on fossil fuels. Nelson asked the crowd to make responsible decisions when it comes to combating climate change. “If we do not take care of the health of our planet, economic development, health care, net neutrality — all of which are tremendously important issues — we have no value for coming generations because we are in crunch time,” Nelson said. “We must make responsible decisions.” Ronald Kim, a Queensbury attorney, took a lighthearted jab at a MSNBC segment that aired on Monday that mistakenly used a photo of a downstate lawmaker instead of him. “There’s another Ron Kim in the (state) Assembly, and we’ve actually gotten confused over the years,” he said. × Expand Kim touted his experience as assets, including his current job as a foreclosure and bankruptcy lawyer helping people save their homes, including Trump supporters. The attorney also cited his stint as Saratoga County Public Safety Commissioner in which he had to work with Republicans. People feel left behind, and voted for Obama and Trump out of frustration, Kim said. And they just want a fair shake.

“It’s still not happening, particularly in the North Country,” he said. Kim called for a tax on political action committees, and said he would hire a economic development caseworker who would analyze the strengths and weaknesses of each community in the district. “Real solutions born out of my experiences,” he said. RATIGAN GETS STATISTICAL Dylan Ratigan, a former MSNBC host who entered the race last week, wove comments about the “soul of the country” into his remarks, citing his work with Helical Holdings to help returning combat veterans — including the homeless — and how he attempted to reconcile those efforts with his mounting displeasure with the banking industry, which he said supports concentrating wealth at the top, not helping the country's most vulnerable citizens. “What kind of country does that?” he said. New York’s 21st District contains what Ratigan referred to as an "unusual subset" of voters, citing a 55-45 percent point spread that went to Obama in two elections. (The district went for Obama 52-46 percent in 2012 and 52-47 in 2008.) But Trump won in 2016 with 54-40 percent, Ratigan said. The first-time candidate sees an opportunity to flip those GOP voters, but admits it will not be easy. “This is a district where the Democratic Party nominee, when they win 50 percent of Elise Stefanik’s votes, will lose to her. So if half of the people who voted for Elise Stefanik in the last election change their vote to the Democratic nominee, she’ll keep her job.” × Expand Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan shares a moment with family members at the American Legion in Plattsburgh. Ratigan, who lives in Lake Placid, attributed this to gerrymandering, which has emerged as a central issue in his emerging campaign. “The system was designed to be impossible in order to sustain itself,” he said. “NY 21, like most of the congressional districts in America, is gerrymandered and run by a career politician who doesn’t care about jobs, who doesn’t care about the soul of America, who cares exclusively about preserving and advancing her own power in the system.” Stefanik carved out a commanding 35-point victory in 2016. Ratigan told attendees they were not just choosing a primary candidate, but are "battling for the soul of this country."

"(You're) strategically looking to determine how it is you’re going to support whoever the nominee of this party may be, such as how you can not only get half of the people who voted for Elise Stefanik to switch the vote to your nominee, but more than half.” A person familiar with Republican thinking in the district acknowledged Democrats have a heavy lift. “They need to win Democrats first and ‘resist resist resist, government shutdown and Nancy Pelosi' is a total train wreck for the Democrats," said the person, who requested anonymity in order to speak candidly. “They need to work to bring back Democrats before they can build a coalition." WILSON: NOT A SPOILER Katie Wilson portrayed herself as a streetfighter who could take on the incumbent — but also relate to the other side of the aisle. “This is about how we can win,” Wilson said. “We cannot afford to lose this seat. It’s going to affect every single life in this room, and everyone outside of it.” Wilson, who runs a small business in Keene, said Stefanik has done little to benefit the lives of working class voters. “That is what Elise Stefanik has failed to do, and that’s ultimately why she’s beatable,” she said. Despite the media supernova surrounding Ratigan, as well as straw polls touted by Nelson and Cobb as evidence of their frontrunner status, Wilson indicated the field is wide open. “Seventy percent of registered Democrats still don’t know who anyone is,” she said. “So let’s all thank Mr. Ratigan for jumping in the race.” Wilson urged attendees to put “litmus issues” aside. “Then we can really start working together and have a shot at winning this seat back,” she said. Wilson announced last week she has earned the endorsement of the Working Families Party. She assured the crowd the nomination wouldn’t act as a spoiler, handing Stefanik a third term. “There’s a mechanism in place that will make sure I’m not a third-party spoiler on the ballot come November if I don’t get the Democratic Party nomination,” Wilson said. “However what it does mean is that I should I be honored with the Democratic Party nomination, I’m on the ballot twice and I’m that much more likely to beat Elise Stefanik.”

SURROGATES CHIME IN Don Boyajian and Emily Martz did not attend, citing scheduling conflicts, and instead sent surrogates. Joe Baxter, a field director for Martz, touted the candidate’s transparency and willingness to create dialogue. “She has a great base of economic and business experience,” Baxter said, citing work at the Adirondack North Country Alliance. “She sees her job at the federal level is to make sure the resources are coming in to help bring the visions and ideas to rural communities to life.” Terra Setzler, field director for Boyajian, cited his sportsman bonafides paired with dedication to constituent service. Boyajian was in Cape Vincent on Wednesday, said a spokesman. “We’re gearing up for the petition process, and excited to go full steam,” said Rich Thuma on Wednesday. “We’re leading the field in fundraising and believe we’re the strongest campaign heading into the primary.” Democrats have said they will not endorse a candidate before the June 26 primary. Clinton County Democratic Party Chair Sara Rowden said the field is strong. “Hearing all of them speak tonight, this is an amazing group of candidates that we have here. We could use them all,” Rowden said. “They came, they have different perspectives and different backgrounds, but boy, there is a consistency in their message.” STEFANIK CO-SPONSORS LEGISLATION Stefanik's campaign team punched back against the criticisms on Wednesday. "Desperate and uninformed political attacks against Elise Stefanik by an anemic field of liberal candidates underscores the rudderless mess that is the Democratic primary," said Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman for Stefanik. "To win the support of party loyalists, Democrats are running to the extreme left, and are attacking each other for either not voting ever, or for not being liberal enough." In the meantime, Stefanik has held over 700 district events, earned bipartisan support for her transparency, and for her record of delivering "real results on issues that matter," Alcivar said. "Our campaign looks forward to running on that record." Stefanik, who just returned from a weeklong trip to Eastern Europe, rolled out a slew of legislation this week, including bills to cull school violence and measures to reduce military spouse unemployment.