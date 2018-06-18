Dem candidates react to Trump-Kim summit

× Expand File photo Patrick Nelson is one of five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

PLATTSBURGH | The summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received mixed marks from Democrats seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, with most candidates downplaying the significance of the event.

Dylan Ratigan was dismissive of the historic summit in Singapore, calling it “political theater between two deeply egotistical maniacal world leaders.”

“There’s incredible social and political value in both of them carrying on publicly in this way,” Ratigan said.

As the U.S. and North Korea work to forge a denuclearization agreement amid steadily increasing tensions, candidates were asked at a Mountain Lake PBS forum in Plattsburgh last week what concessions should be off the table.

Ratigan said China must be involved for any agreement to be successful.

“The validity of anything that they come up with is only as valid as the degree to which China is actually fully bought into it,” he said.

Nelson countered no concession should be completely off the table — as long as each is done with an “equal concession” on the part of the North Korean government.

The end goal of the peace process is for North Koreans to join the global community, he said.

Economic sanctions should be “commensurately lifted” along the way as the authoritarian and secretive North Korean regime negotiates human rights issues, he said.

PHOTO-OP

Katie Wilson called the summit a “giant photo” up that allowed Kim to look more powerful and threatening at home, and Trump, successful.

“What took place was a lot of nothing,” said Wilson.

Isolationist policies, she said, threaten global security.

Increased economic partnerships will lessen the likelihood of conflict, Wilson said, and the U.S. must not only work with North Korea to eliminate existing sanctions, but also Iran.

Trump became the first-ever sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader last week.

The event followed months of increasingly hostile exchanges between the U.S. and the reclusive East Asian nation, fueling fears of a nuclear showdown.

Even the summit itself was touch-and-go until the last minute.

Each country hailed the meeting as the first step in a denuclearization deal and signed a joint statement promoting "mutual confidence" building to "promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."