Dem candidates weigh in on Cuomo-Nixon primary fight

PLATTSBURGH | Who would North Country congressional candidates support if the Democratic primary between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and insurgent challenger Cynthia Nixon were held tomorrow?

Just two of the five candidates seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in New York's 21st Congressional District answered the question when posed by a panelist at a recent forum.

Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson are seeking the nomination.

“I do support Governor Cuomo,” said Martz, citing the state’s health care plan, public education funding and a focus on Adirondack policies as leading issues.

Martz acknowledged Nixon's website was scant of upstate policy details.

“I wish that there were more information about Ms. Nixon because I have a feeling that she does bring a lot to the table,” Martz said. “I wish I knew more at this point in time. I support Gov. Cuomo.”

Nelson issued full-throated support for Nixon, running mate Juumane Williams and Zephyr Teachout, a candidate for state attorney general.

Cuomo, who is seeking a third four-year term, has not done enough to advance the legislation of recreational marijuana, said Nelson, and should be term limited.

Recreational cannabis programs have reduced opioid overdoses by as much as 30 percent in some states, Nelson said.

“This governor has failed to fully fund our public schools, he has failed to provide health care as a right to every New Yorker and he has aided and abetted turncoat Democrats in the New York State Senate that have held up progress on many of the issues that we find valuable,” Nelson said.

Nelson has been endorsed by New York Progressive Action Network, who endorsed Nixon and Williams at the same event in Albany in April.

Other candidates criticized Cuomo and Nixon, but stopped short of formally saying how they will vote.

Cobb lamented the dearth of policy information on the “Sex and the City” actor’s website, but ultimately punted on offering an opinion.

“I know she’s progressive, so I know we share values, but in terms of a platform, in terms of a stance of what she’ll accomplish, I think she’s light on that,” Cobb said. “If it were tomorrow, I’d be praying tonight and thinking about it.”