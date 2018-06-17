Dem candidates weigh in on Cuomo-Nixon primary fight

File photo
Only two of the five Democratic candidates for New York's 21st Congressional District detailed if they would vote for Gov. Andrew Cuomo or his insurgent Democratic primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon, at a recent forum.
PLATTSBURGH | Who would North Country congressional candidates support if the Democratic primary between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and insurgent challenger Cynthia Nixon were held tomorrow?
Just two of the five candidates seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in New York's 21st Congressional District answered the question when posed by a panelist at a recent forum.
Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson are seeking the nomination.
“I do support Governor Cuomo,” said Martz, citing the state’s health care plan, public education funding and a focus on Adirondack policies as leading issues.
Martz acknowledged Nixon's website was scant of upstate policy details.
“I wish that there were more information about Ms. Nixon because I have a feeling that she does bring a lot to the table,” Martz said. “I wish I knew more at this point in time. I support Gov. Cuomo.”
Nelson issued full-throated support for Nixon, running mate Juumane Williams and Zephyr Teachout, a candidate for state attorney general.
Cuomo, who is seeking a third four-year term, has not done enough to advance the legislation of recreational marijuana, said Nelson, and should be term limited.
Recreational cannabis programs have reduced opioid overdoses by as much as 30 percent in some states, Nelson said.
“This governor has failed to fully fund our public schools, he has failed to provide health care as a right to every New Yorker and he has aided and abetted turncoat Democrats in the New York State Senate that have held up progress on many of the issues that we find valuable,” Nelson said.
Nelson has been endorsed by New York Progressive Action Network, who endorsed Nixon and Williams at the same event in Albany in April.
Nixon and Nelson were endorsed by the New York Progressive Action Network in April.
Other candidates criticized Cuomo and Nixon, but stopped short of formally saying how they will vote.
Cobb lamented the dearth of policy information on the “Sex and the City” actor’s website, but ultimately punted on offering an opinion.
“I know she’s progressive, so I know we share values, but in terms of a platform, in terms of a stance of what she’ll accomplish, I think she’s light on that,” Cobb said. “If it were tomorrow, I’d be praying tonight and thinking about it.”
Ratigan said he’d toss a coin, likening the Cuomo-Nixon fight to the 2016 presidential election contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
He plugged his efforts to reform the U.S. voting system and advance rank-choice voting.
“To open up our primaries is to get us past these terrible choices and into a world where we get a better variety of more intelligent human beings who are not basing their entire lives on character assassins and manipulation of a voting system,” Ratigan said.
Wilson and Nixon have been endorsed by the Working Families Party.
While WIlson said she finds Nixon an intriguing candidate with some interesting ideas for downstate, the New York City resident does not have a good grasp on upstate issues.
“Gov. Cuomo may run this state like a mob, but he understands the upstate economy,” Wilson said.
The governor, she said, knows how to work a room; he's policy-oriented and knows the players.
“When I look at the Nixon campaign, I think, ‘You guys know nothing about upstate New York,’” said Wilson, who relayed an anecdote about the Nixon camp batting back advice when it was offered.
"I honestly can’t say who I would cast a vote for tomorrow, but I hope to have a little more information as we come down to September,” Wilson said.
Ratigan responded, “You can get in on my coin toss."
Republicans crowed at the exchange, which will air again on Sunday at 10 a.m. and is available to watch online.
“An embarrassingly weak Democratic #NY21 field won’t tell voters whether stand with Cuomo or Nixon in the Governor’s race?” wrote Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar on Twitter.
Nixon faces a formidable challenge to deny Cuomo the nomination.
The governor has a 35-point lead among likely voters, according to a Siena College poll released last week.
Cuomo had a $30 million war chest as of January.
The two-term governor has a well-known love for the Adirondacks, vacations annually in Essex County and spearheaded the Adirondack Challenge, an annual field trip for lawmakers to Indian Lake designed to promote the Adirondacks.
The governor has also touted his Regional Economic Development Council program as one that has funneled resources to a region that has long been viewed as an afterthought by past administrations.
Since announcing her candidacy in March, Nixon has neither visited the region or shown an apparent eagerness to discuss Adirondack-centric issues.
Candidates also discussed the state's universal broadband program at the Mountain Lake PBS-sponsored forum.
All agree that additional federal funding will be needed to fill in any gaps in rural areas that may not be covered once the initiative concludes at the end of the year.
Just one week out before the congressional primary, polling is non-existent.
While Cobb has touted herself as the frontrunner based in part on a muscular fundraising operation, pre-primary fundraising reports show Wilson creeping up on her fundraising lead.
Both candidates reported approximately $70,000 raised between April and June 6, and Wilson said she’s raised an additional $10,000 since the filing deadline.
Wilson outraised Cobb between January and March, taking in $83,600 compared to Cobb’s $76,385.