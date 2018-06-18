Dem candidate, seeking to defeat Stefanik, heads to Texas as immigration controversy rages

× Expand Photo provided Democratic congressional candidate Emily Martz will travel to Tornillo, Texas on Tuesday, the site of a new facility designed to house foreign nationals who have been detained for entering the country illegally.

ELIZABETHTOWN | As anger continues to mount over an ongoing immigration crackdown on the southern border, one North Country political candidate is heading to the front lines.

Emily Martz is currently on route to Tornillo, Texas, the site of a facility designed to house foreign nationals who have been detained for entering the country illegally.

Martz is one of five candidates seeking the Democratic primary nomination to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

“I felt it was my responsibility to go down and see as much as I can,” Martz told The Sun shortly before her departure on Monday. “What’s happening down there flies in the face of my core values."

The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy is seeking to deter illegal entries by treating them as criminal offenses.

Images of U.S. Border Control agents separating children from their parents have been garnering international headlines and drawing widespread outrage from religious organizations, human rights groups, grassroots activists — even former First Lady Laura Bush, who called the policy "cruel and immoral" on Sunday.

A warehouse in McAllen is housing hundreds of children in a series of cages created by metal fencing, with foil sheets serving as blankets, and hundreds of protesters descended on a tent city this past weekend alongside Democratic lawmakers from across the U.S.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, nearly 2,000 children have been detained and separated from their families between April and May.

Martz will spend Tuesday visiting sites and speaking with local leaders before returning to northern New York on Wednesday, just six days before voters head to the polls.

The candidate will call into North Country Public Radio to offer live coverage.

“It makes me all the more resolved to be in Congress,” Martz said.

STEFANIK RESPONDS

Republicans and Democrats have expressed outrage over the mounting controversy, but are divided on a possible legislative fix.

“Cages,” wrote U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter. “The government is tearing young children away from their parents, putting them in cages, sending them to tent cities. This is beyond horrific. Please, make your outrage known today.”