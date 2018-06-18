Dem candidate, seeking to defeat Stefanik, heads to Texas as immigration controversy rages

Photo provided
Democratic congressional candidate Emily Martz will travel to Tornillo, Texas on Tuesday, the site of a new facility designed to house foreign nationals who have been detained for entering the country illegally.
ELIZABETHTOWN |
Emily Martz is currently on route to Tornillo, Texas, the site of a facility designed to house foreign nationals who have been detained for entering the country illegally.
Martz is one of five candidates seeking the Democratic primary nomination to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).
“I felt it was my responsibility to go down and see as much as I can,” Martz told The Sun shortly before her departure on Monday. “What’s happening down there flies in the face of my core values."
The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy is seeking to deter illegal entries by treating them as criminal offenses.
Images of U.S. Border Control agents separating children from their parents have been garnering international headlines and drawing widespread outrage from religious organizations, human rights groups, grassroots activists — even former First Lady Laura Bush, who called the policy "cruel and immoral" on Sunday.
A warehouse in McAllen is housing hundreds of children in a series of cages created by metal fencing, with foil sheets serving as blankets, and hundreds of protesters descended on a tent city this past weekend alongside Democratic lawmakers from across the U.S.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, nearly 2,000 children have been detained and separated from their families between April and May.
Martz will spend Tuesday visiting sites and speaking with local leaders before returning to northern New York on Wednesday, just six days before voters head to the polls.
The candidate will call into North Country Public Radio to offer live coverage.
“It makes me all the more resolved to be in Congress,” Martz said.
STEFANIK RESPONDS
Republicans and Democrats have expressed outrage over the mounting controversy, but are divided on a possible legislative fix.
“Cages,” wrote U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter. “The government is tearing young children away from their parents, putting them in cages, sending them to tent cities. This is beyond horrific. Please, make your outrage known today.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for the Acting Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to investigate what he said were "disgraceful and in some cases illegal" tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
"No parent should ever be forced apart from their child, and this administration's inhumane treatment of families is a moral failing and a human tragedy," said Cuomo in a statement.
Following a protest outside of her Glens Falls district office last week, a spokesman for Stefanik said the separations are “an appalling result of our country’s broken immigration system.”
Stefanik bucked GOP leadership earlier this month by signing a discharge petition to force Congress to act on immigration following a prolonged period of inactivity.
Draft legislation revealed by House Speaker Paul Ryan last week includes a visa system for “Dreamers” and $25 billion for Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.
“Congresswoman Stefanik intends to support the compromise immigration legislation that was released late last week, though she is still working with her colleagues on final details,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. “She is pleased that it would protect the DACA eligible population, prevent family separation at our border and provide funding for border security.”
President Trump has repeatedly pinned the blame on Democrats.
“It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder [sic] Security and Crime,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws!”
Stefanik believes both parties should be held accountable for the impasse, Flanagin said.
“Our broken immigration system is the fault of both parties and that's why Congresswoman Stefanik is leading the way and crossing party lines to force the issue.”
OPPONENTS POUNCE
Democratic candidates were quick to blame Stefanik.
“This district does not have a voice in this issue. We do not have a voice because Elise Stefanik has largely been complicit,” said R. Christopher Di Mezzo, a spokesman for Martz.
Martz’ trip comes just days before registered Democrats head to the polls on June 26.
She joins Tedra Cobb, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson in seeking the nomination.
Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn will appear on the ballot in November.
Ratigan chalked the immigration controversy up to a broken political system, whether manifested in the failure by Democrats to include the public option as part of Obamacare or crafting an immigration fix.
“It’s sadistic to use human life as a negotiating tool from a vicious and insane government trying to get leverage for their policy ideas,” Ratigan told The Sun. “It’s as low as a society can possibly sink."
Ratigan said under no circumstances should parents be separated from their children and incarcerated.
“Do you know how many misdemeanors there are where you don’t separate parents from their children?" he said. "All of them.”
Wilson called for ICE to be defunded.
“This is disgusting and I’m sick to my stomach over what this agency has become,” Wilson wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “It’s terrorism and the victims are young children and those being sexually assaulted in detention centers. Enough is enough.”
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the policy Monday on CNN.
“This administration has a simple message: If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you,” Nielsen said.
Cobb responded on Twitter, “It is incredibly cold and heartless Homeland Security Secretary @SecNielsen defends the Trump administration immigration policy of #familyseparation by saying "we will not apologize.”
Cobb works as an English as a Second Language instructor, and many of her students are farmworkers and immigrants.
"I don't think families should be ripped apart, or families put in detention," Cobb said. "I think it's inhumane."
Patrick Nelson criticized Stefanik for quickly criticizing the president’s decision to impose tariffs on Canada earlier this month, but for being perceivably slow in denouncing “systematic violation of human rights” on the southern border.
“She’s not willing to make a strong public statement on what can only be described as evil,” said Nelson.