Democratic candidate unrepentant after calling Stefanik ‘a child’

Democratic congressional hopeful Steve Krieg is under fire for comments he made at a candidate's forum on Tuesday, Oct. 3 about Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).
PLATTSBURGH | A Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District is unrepentant after calling Rep. Elise Stefanik “a child” at a candidate’s forum in Canton on Tuesday.
"I recognize her — I'm not going to say a little girl — I recognize her as a child, and it has nothing to do with her age,” said Steve Krieg in response to a moderator question asking the candidates why they would be the best candidate to defeat the second-term Republican lawmaker.
“I see her as a child because she's a child,” Krieg continued. “She thinks like a child. She has people set things up for her. She has people put their words in her mouth and she happily repeats them.”
Krieg acknowledged that would some would question his strategy.
“I apologize if that’s mean, but that’s how I would do it.”
After being posted on Townhall, the clip quickly made the rounds on conservative-leaning sites before landing on CNN Thursday afternoon, giving the issue national coverage.
Krieg is a Plattsburgh-based optometrist and Plattsburgh City School Board of Education member.
Asked by The Sun if he wanted to clarify his remarks, Krieg said via email, “I seem to have gotten Rep. Stefanik's attention. Now maybe she will explain why she voted for the (Affordable Health Care Act), which jeopardizes essential services like speech pathology and occupational therapy for children in our schools.”
Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar responded, “As families across the 21st District learn of these inexcusably inappropriate remarks that have now appalled a national audience, they will ask themselves two questions: why are national Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and local Democrats in the 21st District silent in the face of such sexist statements?”
Stefanik, 33, addressed Krieg’s comments in a pair of Twitter posts on Thursday.
“Thank you to the many women and men standing up for our next generation of women leaders by speaking out against these remarks,” Stefanik wrote in response to Dana Perino, a political commentator who served as President George W. Bush’s press secretary.
Minutes later, Stefanik wrote, “Since my election, I've tried to be a positive role model for our next generation of leaders & encourage young women to run for office.”
The posts drew hundreds of “likes” and several dozen responses.
Other national Republicans — including Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — condemned the remarks on Thursday.
Clinton County Democratic Committee Chair Sarah Rowden denounced Krieg’s comments.
“I think name calling and belittling people no matter what the context is and who you are is wrong,” Rowden told The Sun on Friday. “I think people in the Democratic Party, and within the county, while we may not agree with the congresswoman on many, many things, we don’t feel those comments are appropriate.
“I also think calling an adult woman 'a little girl' is demeaning to women,” Rowden said.
Krieg, an optometrist, did not respond to a question by a reporter if he would continue his campaign in the wake of the mounting controversy.
Despite launching his campaign barely two weeks ago, Krieg is no stranger to controversy.
The former Republican, who switched voter registration to run in the primary, came under fire when he wrote a comment on Stefanik's Facebook page that said, "I intend to kick your stingy, money-grubbing, sniveling coward of a butt out of Congress. Don't worry, sweetie, you're a little girl. You can always run home to Mommy and Daddy."
He admitted at the candidate's forum that those comments could be construed as sexist.
"I think most of us, if we admit it, have some of a sexist in us, some of a racist within us. It's something if we're decent people, we recognize in ourselves and we struggle with it all of our lives,” he said.
Krieg joins six other Democrats seeking to land the 2018 primary nomination. A Republican also also launched a longshot bid to unseat Stefanik in the primary.
Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress upon winning the seat in 2014. She was re-elected in 2016 with sweeping margins.