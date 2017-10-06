Democratic candidate unrepentant after calling Stefanik ‘a child’

× Expand Photo provided/Facebook Democratic congressional hopeful Steve Krieg is under fire for comments he made at a candidate's forum on Tuesday, Oct. 3 about Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

PLATTSBURGH | A Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District is unrepentant after calling Rep. Elise Stefanik “a child” at a candidate’s forum in Canton on Tuesday.

"I recognize her — I'm not going to say a little girl — I recognize her as a child, and it has nothing to do with her age,” said Steve Krieg in response to a moderator question asking the candidates why they would be the best candidate to defeat the second-term Republican lawmaker.

“I see her as a child because she's a child,” Krieg continued. “She thinks like a child. She has people set things up for her. She has people put their words in her mouth and she happily repeats them.”

Krieg acknowledged that would some would question his strategy.

“I apologize if that’s mean, but that’s how I would do it.”

After being posted on Townhall, the clip quickly made the rounds on conservative-leaning sites before landing on CNN Thursday afternoon, giving the issue national coverage.

Krieg is a Plattsburgh-based optometrist and Plattsburgh City School Board of Education member.

Asked by The Sun if he wanted to clarify his remarks, Krieg said via email, “I seem to have gotten Rep. Stefanik's attention. Now maybe she will explain why she voted for the (Affordable Health Care Act), which jeopardizes essential services like speech pathology and occupational therapy for children in our schools.”

Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar responded, “As families across the 21st District learn of these inexcusably inappropriate remarks that have now appalled a national audience, they will ask themselves two questions: why are national Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and local Democrats in the 21st District silent in the face of such sexist statements?”

Stefanik, 33, addressed Krieg’s comments in a pair of Twitter posts on Thursday.

“Thank you to the many women and men standing up for our next generation of women leaders by speaking out against these remarks,” Stefanik wrote in response to Dana Perino, a political commentator who served as President George W. Bush’s press secretary.

Minutes later, Stefanik wrote, “Since my election, I've tried to be a positive role model for our next generation of leaders & encourage young women to run for office.”