Dems differ on potential Pelosi return

PLATTSBURGH | On the heels of Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will run for House Speaker if Democrats take back the House this November, candidates running for the Democratic nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have mixed opinions.

None of the six candidates said they would definitively back the California Democrat.

Katie Wilson, Dylan Ratigan and Patrick Nelson said they would not support Pelosi's return, while Emily Martz, Don Boyajian and Tedra Cobb sidestepped the question, citing a desire to focus on local issues and their own contests.

‘I FEEL CONFIDENT’

As Democrats hope for a blue wave this November, Pelosi told the Boston Globe she plans on again leading House Democrats.

"I will run for speaker. I feel confident about it. And my members do, too,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi served as speaker from 2007 to 2011.

While a deft fundraiser, the Democrat has long been a punching bag for Republicans and is deeply unpopular in some of the two-dozen districts needed to flip the House this fall.

Just 21 percent of Americans had a positive view of Pelosi compared to 43 percent who saw her in a negative light, according to a NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released in March.

Stefanik, who is seeking a third term this year, has repeatedly expressed disdain for Pelosi, criticizing her for “clinging to power.”

“She’s politically toxic and will bring the nation in the wrong direction,” Stefanik told The Sun last month.

CANDIDATES SOUND OFF

Republicans appear to be delighted that Pelosi is angling for a return.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) instantly seized upon the lawmaker’s announcement and sent out an email blast asking the field if they would support the controversial figure.

“Until this week, the crowded field of Democrats in NY-21 have remained united around one issue: refusing to say whether they would support Nancy Pelosi as speaker,” said Chris Martin, NRCC regional spokesman.

Wilson said she would not support Pelosi’s return in an MSNBC interview on Monday.

“I think it’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Wilson said, cribbing a line from Stefanik’s 2014 campaign. “We need to change the way we do things in D.C. and that’s why someone like myself is running, and I think that’s motivating a lot of people across the country.”