Dems differ on potential Pelosi return

Pete DeMola
Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District, including Emily Martz, Katie Wilson and Patrick Nelson, are split on if Nancy Pelosi should serve as House Speaker if Democrats capture the House in November.
PLATTSBURGH | On the heels of Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will run for House Speaker if Democrats take back the House this November, candidates running for the Democratic nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have mixed opinions.
None of the six candidates said they would definitively back the California Democrat.
Katie Wilson, Dylan Ratigan and Patrick Nelson said they would not support Pelosi's return, while Emily Martz, Don Boyajian and Tedra Cobb sidestepped the question, citing a desire to focus on local issues and their own contests.
‘I FEEL CONFIDENT’
As Democrats hope for a blue wave this November, Pelosi told the Boston Globe she plans on again leading House Democrats.
"I will run for speaker. I feel confident about it. And my members do, too,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi served as speaker from 2007 to 2011.
While a deft fundraiser, the Democrat has long been a punching bag for Republicans and is deeply unpopular in some of the two-dozen districts needed to flip the House this fall.
Just 21 percent of Americans had a positive view of Pelosi compared to 43 percent who saw her in a negative light, according to a NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released in March.
Stefanik, who is seeking a third term this year, has repeatedly expressed disdain for Pelosi, criticizing her for “clinging to power.”
“She’s politically toxic and will bring the nation in the wrong direction,” Stefanik told The Sun last month.
CANDIDATES SOUND OFF
Republicans appear to be delighted that Pelosi is angling for a return.
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) instantly seized upon the lawmaker’s announcement and sent out an email blast asking the field if they would support the controversial figure.
“Until this week, the crowded field of Democrats in NY-21 have remained united around one issue: refusing to say whether they would support Nancy Pelosi as speaker,” said Chris Martin, NRCC regional spokesman.
Wilson said she would not support Pelosi’s return in an MSNBC interview on Monday.
“I think it’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Wilson said, cribbing a line from Stefanik’s 2014 campaign. “We need to change the way we do things in D.C. and that’s why someone like myself is running, and I think that’s motivating a lot of people across the country.”
Ratigan, a former MSNBC host and entrepreneur, responded immediately to the NRCC on Twitter.
“I told the folks at WAMC weeks ago that I would not,” Ratigan wrote. “How can you fix a broken political system with the same leaders?! Illogical.”
Emily Martz opted to hammer Republicans.
“This is not a campaign issue — it’s a partisan one,” said Martz in a statement. “It’s with comments like these we see the GOP and Elise Stefanik focusing their attention on Washington’s beltway partisanship and in-party fighting rather that on the issues that truly matter to the North Country.
Martz added she was encouraged to see the NRCC taking an interest.
"It clearly shows they too are gearing up for the Democratic party to be in the majority — flipping seats like ours in New York’s 21st District.”
Boyajian said he was more concerned with Washington County issues.
“My focus is on the people of the 21st District, and I will support the candidate for speaker that is best equipped to stand up to the radical Trump agenda by fighting for universal health care, standing up for Social Security and Medicare and protecting our environment,” Boyajian said in a statement.
Cobb said, "I need to win two elections. Then I will consider all the candidates and vote based on what’s best for the people of this district. Making wild assertions shows a lack of judgement — I’m not guessing today about who might run.
"Since the NRCC asked, has Elise Stefanik said who she will or will not vote for for Speaker?"
This isn’t the first time Republicans have posed the question.
North Country Republican Committee chairs lashed the field ahead of a forum in February.
In response, Patrick Nelson called for a change in leadership should Democrats regain the majority.
“I do believe that a new Democratic majority should come with a new Speaker of the House,” Nelson said.
He said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard would make an “excellent choice.”
“I plan on encouraging her to run after I’m through defeating Congresswoman Stefanik,” Nelson said.
SIX WEEKS TO PRIMARY
Registered Democrats head to the polls on June 26 to select their candidate.
While Republicans are ecstatic in hammering Pelosi, the same NBC-Wall Street Journal poll reveals Democrats have an edge over the GOP when it comes to early enthusiasm ahead of the midterms.
Sixty percent of Democratic voters say they have a high degree of interest in the upcoming elections as opposed to 54 percent of Republicans who say the same thing.
“In addition, 64 percent of 2016 (Hillary) Clinton voters say they have a high level of interest, compared with 57 percent of 2016 (President Donald) Trump voters,” NBC reported. “And among independent voters, Democrats lead in congressional preference by 12 points, 48 percent to 36 percent.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is also leading Republicans in fundraising ahead of the six-month stretch before the November election.
Candidates seeking to unseat Stefanik met Monday in Queensbury at a forum to discuss environmental issues. Another is scheduled for this Friday at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.