Dems running to unseat Stefanik announce fundraising totals

× Don Boyajian (left) leads the money race for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. From left: Tanya Boone, Tedra Cobb, Sara Idleman, Ronald Kim, Katie Wilson, Emily Martz and Patrick Nelson pose at an event in South Glens Falls on Jan. 7, 2018. Not pictured: David Mastrianni. Photo by Pete DeMola ELIZABETHTOWN | Democrats are chomping at the bit to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in a primary that has seen nine candidates announce so far. With fourth quarter fundraising totals now filed with the Federal Election Commission, Don Boyajian leads the money race with nearly $145,000 raised during the fourth quarter, and $353,478 generated since declaring his candidacy last August. The funds came from 1,107 total donors. Of those, 561 are from New York state residents, and 81 reside in the 21st Congressional District, or 7.3 percent. Nearly half of those donors, 522, offered $200 or less, a traditional signal of grassroots support. Stefanik raised $279,560 during the fourth quarter and has $1,022,129 cash-on-hand, her campaign announced last week. The second-term lawmaker raised $3.1 million in 2016 when she defeated Democrat Mike Derrick by 35 points for a second term. Boyajian, who works at an Albany law firm co-founded by his father and resides in Cambridge in Washington County, said the haul makes him the leading candidate to deny Stefanik a third term. “Our strong financial quarter is a testament to the relationships we have built in the community, and it puts us in an excellent position to emerge from the Democratic primary to take on Congresswoman Stefanik in the fall,” Boyajian said in a statement. Boyajian will soon embark on a “Bluegrass and Politics” music tour and “Don on the Clock” jobs tour, as well as traditional campaign events, said a spokesman. Year-end campaign finance reports to the FEC were due Jan. 31. TOTALS ANNOUNCED Clocking in second in the fundraising race is Tanya Boone, who announced a $141,000 haul with donations coming from 450 individuals. The campaign did not provide an additional breakdown, but said the Granville-based former union organizer and businesswoman had $105,000 cash-on-hand. The campaign did not directly respond to inquiries asking about individual donors and how many were from within the district. Tedra Cobb announced a fourth quarter haul of about $85,400 with $162,697 cash-on-hand. The former St. Lawrence County lawmaker and business consultant reported $214,296 in total contributions, and raised $128,899 in the third quarter.

Donations came from 850 individual donors, with 77 percent coming from within New York’s 21st Congressional District. “By every measure, my campaign is strong and gaining momentum,” Cobb said in a statement. “I owe this to my supporters and to my volunteer leadership team who are organizing in all 12 counties across NY-21. I’m grateful for the generous financial support and volunteer hours that the residents of this district continue to provide to my campaign.” Emily Martz, a Saranac Lake economic development consultant, reported $75,322 raised in the fourth quarter for a total of $133,533 raised since she announced her campaign last July. She reported $58,952.84 cash-on-hand. The candidate raised $52,411 in the third quarter and Martz touted the increase as a sign of momentum. “The overall result is momentum, real uphill forward momentum,” Martz told The Sun. The campaign reported 370 total individual donors and 462 contributions. The average contribution is $154.57, with 50 percent coming from within the district. Patrick Nelson, a political activist, raised $6,842. Sixty-nine percent of those donations were under $200, and 69 percent came from within New York’s 21st Congressional District. Nelson has made eliminating money from politics a key campaign platform, and said he will not accept money from PACs. He raised $29,100 last year and has $4,817.43 cash-on-hand. “I’m very proud that hardworking folks have supported my campaign — gas station clerks, contractors, dishwashers,” Nelson said in a statement. “These are the folks that need better representation from our government.” Ronald Kim hasn’t formally filed numbers, but anticipated “approximately $5,000 raised and $5,000 on hand (approximately).” Katie Wilson’s campaign did not provide fundraising numbers to a reporter after multiple requests, but the FEC website lists the campaign raised $83,640.49 between June 27, 2017 and Dec. 31, and has $16,331.06 cash on hand. Wilson raised $45,207 in the third quarter. Greenwich Town Supervisor Sara Idleman and David Mastrianni, a Saratoga oncologist, did not post financial reports. But Idleman indicated she was raising money at a forum in South Glens Falls last month. “One-hundred percent of my money has come in from Washington County, I know that for a fact,” Idleman said. “We have gotten some $1,000 donations. I’ll take them, trust me, I’ll take them.”

CANDIDATES DEFEND CONTRIBUTIONS Fundraising took center stage at the forum when candidates were asked by moderators if raising funds from small dollar donors from within the district was a priority. Nelson, who is running a campaign modeled after U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 platform, asked his fellow candidates to take a pledge to reject PAC money. “This has been the Democratic Party’s deal with the devil for decades,” he said. Small dollar donations, he said, keep him accountable. “It lets me know who I’m working for,” he said. “When that average contribution goes up, I know I’m not working for people like me.” Wilson, Boyajian and Kim took the pledge. “I will gladly take your pledge,” Boyajian said. “I’ve taken all my money from individuals, and I’ll continue to do so. I’ll not take a dollar from corporate interests.” But several candidates said fundraising is critical to promoting their candidacies via radio and television in the sprawling district, one of the largest east of the Mississippi River. “It does cost money, and I want to be clear about that,” Boone said. The candidate said she won’t turn down funds from unions, and her career as a union organizer has seen her build relationships across the country. “I have strong relationships from all over the country and in the district, so my money will come from a mix,” Boone said. “I’m proud that I did receive one PAC contribution, and that was from a labor union. I’m very proud of my union support.” Wilson, who owns a small business in Keene, said the rural, remote district doesn’t have enough internal sources of financial contributions, so candidates must look outwards. “Now we’re actively pursuing national fundraising because that’s what it’s going to take to actually win,” Wilson said. “We don’t have enough money in the district. But what I do have is a lot of national attention, and that spotlight on this district will make this winnable for all of us.” Kim, a Queensbury attorney, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision should be overturned and called for PACs to be taxed.