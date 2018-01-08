Dems seeking to defeat Stefanik joust to escape from the pack

Eight candidates seek to draw contrast as they work to unseat second-term lawmaker

× The eight Democratic candidates seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik met for a panel discussion at the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Photo by Pete DeMola SOUTH GLENS FALLS | The eight Democratic candidates vying for Rep. Elise Stefanik’s seat met Sunday at the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls to make their case to voters. The afternoon forum, while thick on policy, was also about winnowing down the growing field, organizers said. “We hope today to start that process,” said Robert Lippman, co-founder of Citizens Acting Together 21, the grassroots group that organized the event. Wendy Johnson, a political science professor at SUNY Adirondack, moderated the panel. “Several people expressed concerns over the number of people running,” she said. BIG FIELD Candidates were asked to distinguish their campaigns in their opening remarks. Most touted their local roots and ability to empathize with working class voters, and they largely offered enough contrasts, from economic development expertise (Emily Martz), government experience and electability (Sara Idleman, Tedra Cobb) and union ties (Tanya Boone) to give the standing room-only crowd enough to ponder. Others touted their policy chops. Ronald Kim, a Saratoga-based attorney, cited legal precedent and policies he’d pursue if elected, and said he’d bring that legal experience to the seat. Patrick Nelson, a Stillwater-based political activist, sought to embrace Bernie Sanders’ brand of class struggle at every opportunity. “This has been the Democratic Party’s deal with the devil for decades,” he said, citing the party’s reliance on corporate donations. And others sought to define themselves by tearing into Stefanik again and again, namely Don Boyajian and Katie Wilson. “I can take that girl on, and give people in this district a reason to get off the couch and vote,” Wilson said. EYE ON STEFANIK While the Cook Political Report ranks New York’s 21st Congressional District as “solid Republican,” Stefanik faces the tailwinds of a deeply unpopular and polarizing president. For much of the night, Stefanik, a Republican, was a punching bag, and was criticized for not being accessible via town hall meetings; for voting for what attendees said was damaging legislation and for not having the best interests of her constituents in mind. “Elise Stefanik has milewide support that’s an inch deep,” said Sara Idleman, a Washington County lawmaker and Greenwich town supervisor. “She has a record, and that record is voting against the interests of the district.”

She added: “Where’s Elise?” “She’s elusive,” yelled an audience member. The crowd jeered in agreement. × Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Voters line up to question Democratic candidates at the Moreau Community Center. Stefanik did not attend, and a campaign spokesman did not respond to an email seeking comment. But representatives for Stefanik in the past have touted the second-term lawmaker’s numerous district events and constituent meetings, defended her voting record and said Stefanik is focused on continued service to her constituents. “We are enjoying watching the Democratic primary process play itself out,” said Essex County Republican Party Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland. “It is easy to see there is a wide range of talent in the parade of contenders.” Two Republicans are also vying for the primary nomination. Russell Finley didn’t attend owing to a family medical issue, and Steven Schnibbe did not respond to the invitation, organizers said. Finley sent over a statement. “This race is about which Democrats will be challenging me in the November election,” he said. EXTENDED DEBATE With eight candidates, the panel often dragged — particularly as the discussion delved into policy on which the candidates largely agreed. Each hopeful said they believe in a $15 minimum wage and “common sense” gun control legislation. All eight disagree with the tax overhaul bill, and agree that opiate addiction should be treated as a public health issue. But on buoying the region’s moribund economy, the octet was all over the map. Boyajian brandished a composition notebook he called his “to-do book,” and said job creation can be attributed, in part, to sitting on the right congressional committees. Martz highlighted her two decades of work in the economic development sector and said New York’s 21st Congressional District needs to invest in clean energy; Cobb said health care drives economic growth and cited the need for workforce development. Nelson said broadband was key; Boone cited the need to develop infrastructure and places like the Advanced Institute of Manufacturing in Plattsburgh, and Idleman called for investment in small- and medium-sized businesses. Wilson, who lives in Keene, said the acquisition of state land drives development, and Kim said he’d hold an annual business summit to glean ideas from a brain trust.

ELECTABILITY ISSUES Eric Rosenburg of Wilton listened attentively. “None of this matters if you can’t win this election,” he said. Each candidate argued they had what it takes to reach across the aisle and find “common ground” with voters who cast the lever for Stefanik, who won blow-out victories in 2014 and 2016. Kim told an anecdote about helping legal clients wearing those iconic red hats. “We found common ground, and that’s what we’ll find here,” he said. Nelson alluded to his youthful age, which is 28. “You wanted new ideas and a new generation of leadership,” Nelson said, referring to a Stefanik campaign slogan. “I agree with you: I’m Patrick Nelson, and I’m running for Congress.” Boone said, “I think Democrats lost a message for how to talk to working people — that’s why Trump won.” Wilson said, “We want someone with street fighter insights, who’s going to go in there and fight for people they represent.” Every hopeful pledged to support the other during the general election, and said they would not run as a third-party candidate. But the group could not agree if they should start thinning out their ranks ahead of the first voting contests in June. “There are 2 and 3 other people considering jumping into the race,” Boone said. “Three or four people is helpful — not 9, 10 or 11, which helps us taking on Stefanik.” Idleman said some candidates should consider running for local office, which elicited cheers from the crowd. FUNDRAISING TOTALS DUE Nelson asked his fellow candidates to take a pledge to not accept any donations from super PACs or corporate donors. Kim and Boyajian took the pledge, but the others defended their campaign donations. “If (super PACs) are improving the quality of life, I’ll take that money — I won’t turn them down,” Cobb said. Boone, a Granville-based union organizer, noted a contribution from a union. “I’m proud of union support,” she said. Candidates are still crunching the total amounts raising during the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31. Nelson said he had raised $35,000 for the year. Cobb raised $128,000 in the third quarter, and estimated fourth quarter numbers will clock in around $88,000.