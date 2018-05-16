Dems sharpen attacks against Stefanik at candidate forum

× Expand Pete DeMola Candidates seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) participated in a candidate forum on Tuesday, May 15 in Long Lake, New York. From left: Lynn Kahn, Katie Wilson, Emily Martz, Dylan Ratigan and Tedra Cobb. LONG LAKE | As they hurdle towards the final stretch of their primary contest, Democrats hoping to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik have their knives out. Tedra Cobb criticized Stefanik on Tuesday for posting a photo of a watch on social media while voicing support to strengthen job requirements for food stamp eligibility as part of the Farm Bill. “She put it on Instagram and said, ‘Oh look, I got it for $119,’” said Cobb. “Yesterday I was at a meet and greet, and a woman said that her daughter has cerebral palsy and is blind. Her food stamp SNAP benefit went from $120 to $107 for the month. Elise Stefanik does not understand our needs, our concerns, our challenges.” Cobb, delivering comments at a forum in Long Lake, also hammered the sophomore lawmaker for allegedly celebrating the passage of last year’s GOP-penned tax bill despite voting against it. “Leadership is not silence. Elise Stefanik might have voted against it, but she never once spoke out against it,” Cobb said. “It’s not being silent and then celebrating with her beer in the Rose Garden along with everybody else.” Stefanik voted against the tax bill last December, citing the partial repeal of the state and local tax deduction as a dealbreaker that would negatively impact New York homeowners. Cobb’s comments echo those made by Katie Wilson at a forum in South Glens Falls in January. Wilson on Tuesday accused Stefanik of whipping votes for the tax bill, calling it the “worst decision” she and her Republican colleagues could have made for their constituents. Wilson said she was the type of “authentic, fire in the belly” candidate the lawmaker was describing when discussing her efforts to recruit Republican candidates on Fox News on Monday. “We have the opportunity to take a seat back from one of the most powerful rising stars in the Republican Party,” Wilson said. “And I guarantee you if we do not give voters in November a really, really strong candidate to someone who they voted for perhaps twice now, we will lose the seat again.” Wilson and Cobb are joined by Emily Martz, Dylan Ratigan, Patrick Nelson in seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District on June 26.

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running, and a sixth candidate, Don Boyajian, dropped out of the race earlier on Tuesday in order to run for state assembly. Stefanik has denied whipping votes for the tax bill and Republicans pushed back against the criticisms on Wednesday. “Democratic party candidates, once content to simply run to the extreme left and away from common-sense solutions, are now embarrassing themselves and each other,” said Lenny Alvicar, Stefanik’s campaign spokesman. National Republicans also piled on. “When these Democrats aren’t pushing socialist healthcare policies or trying to impeach the president, they’re propagating blatant falsehoods,” said Chris Martin, regional press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee. “That won’t turn out well for them in November.” COMMITTEE PICKS The candidates appeared at a panel sponsored by the Long Lake Alliance, a grassroots group that sprouted in the wake of President Trump’s election in 2016. With a winnowed field, the forum moved along more swiftly than past sessions, which took as long as 20 minutes to cycle through each round of questions. But despite the sharp elbows, the candidates detailed numerous policy discussions to the crowd of about 50. Stefanik sits on the House Armed Services Committee, Education and the Workforce and the House Intelligence Committee. Asked about their choice committee picks if elected, Martz said she’s eying House Armed Services, citing Fort Drum, and Natural Resources. “Through that, we can be pushing along the agenda of expanding the clean energy economy,” said Martz, a former deputy director of Adirondack North Country Association. Ratigan, an entrepreneur, former MSNBC host and financial reporter with Bloomberg, said he’d like a seat on the Finance Committee. “All of the financial policies in our banking system right now are designed to remove resources from rural districts and consolidate them in urban districts,” Ratigan said. This manifests itself in everything from community lending to federal resources for infrastructure, he said. “Every issue you can imagine: half of that is finance, and half is the issue," Ratigan said. "Being in a position to influence the flow of resources puts you in a position to influence the prosperity that we are looking for in this district."

Nelson cited Foreign Affairs, Energy & Commerce and Space and Science & Technology as a third option. The U.S. will lose arable land as a result of climate change, Nelson said, and the North Country must take a forward-looking approach and acknowledge there will be an increased demand for locally-grown products. “We’re going to face a longer growing season here in the North Country, and we’re going to become more fertile while the demand for more agriculture products coming out of the North Country is going to be increasing,” Nelson said. Energy & Commerce will allow him to delve into issues like net neutrality and rural broadband, he said. Cobb selected House Armed Services alongside Agriculture and Workforce Development. She criticized Stefanik for failing to continue a workforce development group instituted by her predecessor, Rep. Bill Owens, a Democrat. “Interestingly enough, she is on the Workforce Development Committee. It’s an opportunity that we are missing right now, and it’s an opportunity that we need to bring back,” Cobb said. Kahn, a strategic planning consultant and organizational psychologist, zeroed in on Congressional Oversight and Government Reform because she said it will allow her to hold federal agencies accountable for $1 trillion in federal waste she believes can be better allocated elsewhere. “I’m not in the front row, I’m not a television personality,” Kahn said. “I do the work behind the scenes and I want to hold these agencies' feet to the fire and demand answers about what they’re not doing and what we the people want them to do and why they’re wasting our money on BS.” Wilson believes the problems in the North Country are all interconnected and opted for Education and the Workforce, citing a holistic approach that would incorporate retirement security, opioid abuse, workplace safety, data security and education issues. GUN CONTROL As in past forums, gun control emerged as a central topic. Candidates were asked about specific legislation they would endorse to curb gun violence and if they supported arming teachers, proposals floated by Trump and the NRA since a massacre at Florida high school killed 17 in February.

The field largely agreed that the federal government must probe the root cause of gun violence, including why so many disenfranchised young men are resorting to violence. Nelson was the only candidate who called for the reinstatement of the federal ban on assault weapons. Mass shootings have doubled since the ban was repealed in 2004, he said. “The majority of people in this district support it, and they need to have a member of Congress who supports it,” said Nelson, who said he is not in favor of arming teachers. Wilson endorsed banning bump stocks and universal background checks for gun purchases. “We do need to be brave enough to have a conversation, and brave enough to enact legislation that matters and does start to affect change at the legislative level,” Wilson. She acknowledged the conversation is polarizing, citing a conversation with a woman in Vermont who said she received death threats because she called for universal background checks. “We have to really articulate, and be careful and pointed and mindful about how we have this conversation and enact this legislation,” Wilson said. Martz, who is not in favor of arming teachers, called for amending the Dickey Amendment, which prohibits the Centers and Disease Control from funding research into gun violence. “We do need to know what’s causing it in order to implement appropriate solutions.” Kahn agreed. “We need to understand what’s going on, we need more research," she said. Ratigan said “the gun issue is not a gun issue.” “The gun issue is a sense of lost male sovereignty,” Ratigan said. “And the delusion of possession of a gun as something that will restore that lost sense of sovereignty is exactly that — it’s an illusion.” Cobb stopped short of endorsing a specific solution, and said the issue of culling violence needed to be separated from Second Amendment questions, which she said distorts the debate. “It’s not about about being able to have a gun and hunt and put food on our table, so let’s put that aside so we can’t get sidetracked,” Cobb said. She called gun violence an epidemic and a “public health crisis.”

Eighty percent of people are in favor of banning bump stocks and silencers, she said. “Why can’t we get it done? It’s money, power and fear,” Cobb said. The candidate indirectly referenced an appearance on Watertown’s 790 WTNY last week. Cobb told host Alan Walts she owns a .22 and a Civil War rifle with a bayonet, a family heirloom that hangs on the wall. Upon being pressed by Walts, Cobb did not take a position on armed guards at schools, and said she would prefer to see counselors focus on preventative measures by identifying students with mental health issues who may fit the profile of potential shooters. “I didn’t realize that I was going on an AM, ultra-right wing radio show,” Cobb said on Tuesday. JOBS JOBS JOBS Candidates also offered proposals for job creation in the North Country, which has twice the national unemployment rate. Kahn thinks the numbers are even worse. “I don’t believe the government numbers — I think it’s twice as bad as what they’re saying,” said Kahn. The candidate proposed a Job Corps-type program and measures to incentivize small scale manufacturing paired with more long-term visionary programs like a transition to green energy. “We have to balance the visionary stuff, which can take years, with how we’re going to help people receive more income Monday morning,” Kahn said. “The key is coordinating across agencies that can deliver results.” All candidates largely agreed a large-scale federal infrastructure plan has the ability to drive jobs in the district. Wilson called for strengthening vocational training and proposed a Civilian Conservation Corps-type job program that would repair the country’s deteriorating infrastructure coupled with clean energy investments. The candidate also said cryptocurrency has the potential to be transformative, and the North Country should use the electricity and heat generated from bitcoining mining to fuel large-scale greenhouses. “You can feed people year-round while putting them to work and harnessing a new market,” Wilson said. “That would be my bold, progressive plan.” Martz touted her efforts to grow jobs locally by aiding companies like Apex Solar Power in their expansion efforts.

The Keene-based company went to from 30 to 130 employees in five years with seed money from the state, she said. “That’s a success story, by investing in people and by investing in our natural resources,” Martz said. Ratigan contended he’s already done what Martz is proposing through his company Helical Holdings. “I took the majority of my life savings and invested it in solar-powered hydroponic farming systems in order to advance the cause of both small farms and renewable power,” Ratigan said. Upstate New York has been “used as a back office and warehouse for Quebec and Vermont for many years and has been abused and abandoned by much of New York state as well in the process,” he said. Ratigan said he’s irritated that Vermont cheddar cheese is made in Chateaugay and exported to the Green Mountain State. Stakeholders should instead prioritize developing homegrown products and markets in New York’s 21st Congressional District, he said. “I’m not running against Elise Stefanik, I’m not running against the Republicans — I’m running against Vermont,” he said. Nelson called for a transition to renewable energy and the creation of a new electrical grid. Medicare for All would free employees from “job lock” and allow those who participate in the “gig economy” to be more stable, he said, while strengthening student debt forgiveness programs could potentially have positive economic benefits. Cobb agreed large-scale infrastructure is critical, particularly broadband and cellular service. She has neither in her home in rural Canton, shortfalls she said handicap her consulting operation and her husband’s solar-powered business. HIGH TENSIONS Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout despite a spring band concert across the street at Long Lake Central that appeared to attract a large portion of the town, which boasts a year-round population of just 700. Paul Roalsvig, a local attorney, said local residents are highly engaged in politics — almost to a fault. The election of Trump has cleaved the community, he said, and an element of political tension continually simmers under the surface. “I’m not comfortable going to the Long Lake Diner,” Roalsvig said. “I think some people avoid others in town.”