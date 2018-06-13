Dems seeking to unseat Stefanik turn critical lens inward

× Expand DJ Alexander Following bruising 2016 losses, candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District acknowledge their party must engage in serious soul-searching if they want to win elections again. PLATTSBURGH | Democrats angling to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik have spent the past year blasting the lawmaker and Republican policies emanating from Washington, D.C. in increasingly apocalyptic tones. President Donald Trump, said Dylan Ratigan on Monday, is the “most dangerous leader in the history of the free world.” A filing by the Justice Department last week designed to further dismantle Obamacare provisions would present the “greatest attack” to health care ever, said Katie Wilson, who painted a grim portrait of children scouring food from dumpsters across the North Country (but not in tony Saratoga Springs, she stressed, the location of Monday’s forum). And Trump, said Tedra Cobb, "despite the rules and regulations, will break them." "That’s what we’re facing, and so the option is we have to win," Cobb said. But while Stefanik and Republicans have been a lightning rod for criticism amongst an activated progressive electorate crackling with energy, the five candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s primary nomination on June 26 spent considerable time in forums this week turning a critical lens inward to probe the institutional pitfalls of their own party. ‘AN UNREAD PLAN’ Candidates lashed the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for their perceived aloofness and inability to learn from crushing 2016 losses that saw Trump romp Hillary Clinton following a protracted primary race against U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. DCCC warned candidates last year about the political liabilities of endorsing single-payer health care, citing the need to avoid intra-party warfare that drags candidates leftward, reported POLITICO last week. Patrick Nelson scoffed. “They tell us if we do that, we’ll be going too far left, and we'll risk losing elections,” he said. Candidates should reject the advice to spout shallow platitudes as opposed voicing support for single-payer, he said. The candidate proffered a more sinister theory on Monday. If a “blue wave” is successful in flipping the House in November, Democrats will be forced to enact universal health care against their will. "And then, the cozy relationship formed between the Democratic Party and the health care industry would be lost,” he said, “and there’s a lot of people making a lot of money writing cheap slogans that are on the payroll of the health insurance industry.”

'DON'T LISTEN' The party of luminaries like John F. Kennedy and FDR has largely strayed from its New Deal roots when it prioritized crafted bold policies designed to better the lives of average Americans like Medicaid, Social Security, the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act, said Nelson. “Don’t listen to these consultants and these leaders because those ideas have caused us to lose 1,000 state legislative seats, the House, the White House, and to lose the most winnable presidential elections in the history of these countries,” said the former Sanders delegate at a forum sponsored by Mountain Lake PBS on Tuesday. “It is not pragmatic what people are telling you about how to win elections.” Cobb, Nelson, Wilson, Ratigan join Emily Martz in seeking the nomination on June 26. Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running. [The debate will air Friday, June 15 at 8 p.m. on Mountain Lake PBS.] New York’s 21st Congressional District contains approximately 400,000 registered voters, according to the state Board of Elections, and Republicans boast a solid 50,000 advantage over Democrats. While each Democrat underscored their commitment to core party values like equality, fairness and social justice, the candidates also conceded the party is largely rudderless. Martz said Democrats have fallen short of showcasing their collective values to independents and Republicans, citing an overreliance on polling. "We have too often gone in the direction of the wind,” said Martz. Only Wilson has admitted to reading Democratic Party’s “A Better Deal” Platform, and said she walked away “unimpressed.” “We need to think bigger,” she said. The inability to deal a deathblow to the flood of money into politics undermines all efforts at reform, she said. Upstart lawmakers from both parties are corrupted once they become absorbed into Washington's cocktail circuit, she said, which ultimately distances reps from the people they have been elected to represent. Wilson traced the sea change back to the 1972 presidential election campaign that saw Richard Nixon and George McGovern duke it out, breaking fundraising records in the process. McGovern traded the support of unions for a donor base in order to keep pace with GOP fundraising, Wilson said.

“This is the weakness and lack of strength and bravery to stand up and fight for what’s right." Democrats need more than a muscular fundraising operation to deny Stefanik a third term this November, Wilson said, and must carve out a relatable message for helping working class people. “If the party continues to be so tone deaf and not reach people on a personal level, we’ll continue to lose,” said Wilson, who has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party. Martz said, “I do know is that a Better Deal for New York’s 21st Congressional District is a new representative to start with.” 'POLTICAL PABLUM' Ratigan said he hadn’t read the “talking points” proffered by the national party, calling their blueprint “political pablum made to placate the masses while retaining power in both sides of the aisle in Washington, D.C.” Democrats must address underlying issues between disconnection with the government and people to start winning again, he said. To do anything else, said the former MSNBC host and entrepreneur, is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Republicans should be easy to defeat, he said, because the party is “openly and brazenly predacious upon society without any concern.” “But what does it say about the lack of focus, clarity, courage and integrity of the Democratic Party that they are not able to come up with ideas that are more resonant than a party that runs on social predation?" he said. Cobb stopped short of eviscerating national leadership. The pendulum is swinging back towards public acceptance of Democratic-endorsed programs like Medicare for All and safety net programming, she said. But the candidate did appear to acknowledge a disconnect between the DCCC and working class people, and said the party should renew its focus on income inequality, education and health care. “That is why I chose to be a Democrat and I believe in those core Democratic values,” she said. “Whatever the Better Deal is now, we have a chance when we get elected to create the values that we bring to Washington to take care of each other." She stressed there are several elected Democratic officials presently in office who are furthering Democratic ideals, including Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.