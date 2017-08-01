Department elimination sparks transparency concerns

Following mass layoffs at City Hall, some members of the Plattsburgh Common Council criticized Mayor Colin Read for a perceived lack of transparency.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council last week voted to abolish four city departments.
But some city councilors vehemently disagreed about how the resolutions had been introduced.
Councilors Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) and Becky Kasper (Ward 5) levied a number of concerns about a lack of information provided to the council ahead of the public meeting, a lack of time for them to consider the individual plans and limited discussions with effected department heads.
But Mayor Colin Read disagreed on all points, saying that he has been fully accessible to the council since the day he took office, and councilors who have stayed involved in the budget process were well-informed.
“I received (this resolution) just a few days ago,” Kretser said of the resolution to abolish the engineering department.
“The robustness of this resolution was not made clear to me until 36 hours ago,” said Kasper.
Councilors Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Kasper and Kretser all voted to keep three out of four departments off the chopping block.
“During a council meeting, a councilor asked me about five or six weeks ago — maybe a little longer — what I am working on to meet their expenditure goals,” Read told The Sun. “I explained to them, and have followed up a number of times. I also asked them to please come collaborate with me.
“The minority of the councilors who have not engaged in these ongoing discussions and have not bothered to participate now claim they had no idea we were discussing such cutbacks.”
‘MANAGING BY MONITOR’
Kretser took issue with the mayor’s approach to department cuts, accusing him of not thinking his plans through:
“Where are the numbers? What’s the plan for implementation? I can’t in good conscience vote to abolish a department without knowing all of this information,” he said. “Managing by monitor is not a way to manage a city.”
Kretser asked Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters whether the mayor had even been to his office, to which he replied:
“The mayor has never been in my office. The mayor did not consult me.”
City Engineer Kevin Farrington said that he was only informed of the mayor’s plan to close his department two weeks ago — through email.
“I attempted to speak with him. I was rebuked,” he said. “I was told not to initiate conversation with the council without his permission.”
Read told The Sun that he meets some of the councilors multiple times a week, and has asked the four department heads to meet with him as well.
“I have asked every affected department head to meet with me,” he said. “A couple of them refused to meet and discuss.”
“In my first two years, I think I showed up to (Mayor James) Calnon’s office once or twice,” said Kasper. “I believe the majority of this process should be done in public.
“I don’t believe that set office hours with councilors coming to speak with the mayor is effective in terms of transparency. If you’re working one on one, you don’t have the benefit of the robust discussion (in public meetings).”
“This isn’t about the department heads, it’s about whether the city is going to survive,” Read said, at a public meeting.
Then, to Kretser: “Stop throwing hand grenades.”
Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) defended the mayor:
“We’re in a crisis situation, and we’ve finally had some leadership having a proposal, and we’re standing up here saying ‘well, you should’ve done this,’” she said.
Though Kasper, Kretser and Dowdle voted to keep the city’s engineering, IT and recreation departments, Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (Ward 2) and Peter Ensel (Ward 4) voted in the affirmative. Read cast the deciding vote on all three counts, effectively approving each plan.
The closure of the city’s human resources department was the only plan met with unanimous council approval.
This story is part of a series on last week’s Plattsburgh City Council meeting. To read the other stories, click here for part 1 and click here for part 3.