Department elimination sparks transparency concerns

× Following mass layoffs at City Hall, some members of the Plattsburgh Common Council criticized Mayor Colin Read for a perceived lack of transparency. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council last week voted to abolish four city departments.

But some city councilors vehemently disagreed about how the resolutions had been introduced.

Councilors Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) and Becky Kasper (Ward 5) levied a number of concerns about a lack of information provided to the council ahead of the public meeting, a lack of time for them to consider the individual plans and limited discussions with effected department heads.

But Mayor Colin Read disagreed on all points, saying that he has been fully accessible to the council since the day he took office, and councilors who have stayed involved in the budget process were well-informed.

“I received (this resolution) just a few days ago,” Kretser said of the resolution to abolish the engineering department.

“The robustness of this resolution was not made clear to me until 36 hours ago,” said Kasper.

Councilors Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Kasper and Kretser all voted to keep three out of four departments off the chopping block.

“During a council meeting, a councilor asked me about five or six weeks ago — maybe a little longer — what I am working on to meet their expenditure goals,” Read told The Sun. “I explained to them, and have followed up a number of times. I also asked them to please come collaborate with me.

“The minority of the councilors who have not engaged in these ongoing discussions and have not bothered to participate now claim they had no idea we were discussing such cutbacks.”

‘MANAGING BY MONITOR’

Kretser took issue with the mayor’s approach to department cuts, accusing him of not thinking his plans through:

“Where are the numbers? What’s the plan for implementation? I can’t in good conscience vote to abolish a department without knowing all of this information,” he said. “Managing by monitor is not a way to manage a city.”

Kretser asked Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters whether the mayor had even been to his office, to which he replied:

“The mayor has never been in my office. The mayor did not consult me.”

City Engineer Kevin Farrington said that he was only informed of the mayor’s plan to close his department two weeks ago — through email.