Depot Apprentice program gives kids leg up

× The Depot Theatre’s Apprentice Program will perform live in Ballard Park starting Aug. 4. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WESTPORT — For the past several years, the members of the Depot Theatre Apprentice Program have performed at Ballard Park during the beginning of August.

They take to the main stage this year starting on Friday.

Scott Gibbs, who directs the program with Lindsey Pontius, said the goal of the 2017 program was to bring the youngsters, who range in age from 11-15, more into the world of professional theater.

“We have really tried to work more closely with the professional directors and actors on the main stage and have had that chance to see the pros rehearse,” Gibbs said. “They have also had the chance to meet with the administration at the theater and see all of the facets of a theater.”

“We have had the technical people work with the kids so they could get an overall view of what goes on in the theater,” said Producing Director Kevin Cochran. “They have been ushers and have had the chance to watch rehearsals as well as the preview of a show. It’s been a beginning to end view for them.”

Gibbs said there is a strong group of thespians among the group, with only two new members and a wealth of experience.

“It’s great to see how these kids have caught onto the program and have invested in acting,” he said. “We have been pushing acting through a lot of exercises and work with the professionals. It’s nice when kids are waiting before a practice and members of the cast will stop and say hello to them.”

The performance will be conducted in two parts, the first being select monologues and movements by members of the troupe, followed by a couple of scene’s from Shakespeare’s A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream, parts Gibbs say show “the play within the play.”

“I had the chance to sit in on the kids working on their monologues, and I was very impressed by what they could do,” Cochran said. “Scott and Lindsay have really done an amazing job with the program. It has been a great asset to have this theater here and allow these kids to become attached to these professionals and learn about the theater.”

The nine-member troupe will perform on the Depot Theatre stage Friday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. outdoors in Ballard Park.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Members of the Depot Theatre Apprentice Program include Amanda Mann, LeAnna Costin, Caleb Albano, Brennan Mazzotte, Gabrielle Mazzotte, Lauren Gough, Brody Lobdell, Daniel Rutz and Ailsa Kohler.