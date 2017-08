× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Betsy Bacot-Aigner Retired theatre critic Connie Meng received the Adirondack Arts Leadership Award. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Betsy Bacot-Aigner David Howson accepted the Adirondack Community Service Award on behalf of William Hollister and Jay Green. Prev Next

WESTPORT | The Depot Theatre presented two new distinguished awards during its summer benefit on Aug. 3.