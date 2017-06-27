Depot Theatre sets young actor program

WESTPORT — The Depot Theatre will host a Young Actor Apprentice Program for aspiring artists from ages 11-15.

Participants will learn about a wide range of theatrical areas including playwriting, set and costume design, voice and movement, improvisation, acting and performance.

Throughout the program, the apprentices will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the professional artists working at the Depot Theatre this summer. They’ll also be invited to watch the dress rehearsal of the season’s first play as well as the preview performance.

The program runs from June 27 to Aug. 3 with most rehearsals and workshops held Monday through Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

The program will finish with three public performances that will showcase the honing of the young artists’ skills.

For more information, visit depottheatre.org/apprentice-program or simply call the Depot box office at 962-4449. There is a $50 registration fee per student with work/study scholarships available on request.