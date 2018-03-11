Depot Theatre takes Boquet River Theatre Festival under its wing

× Expand Screenshot via The Depot Theatre website The Depot Theatre

WESTPORT | The Depot Theatre will house the Boquet River Theatre Festival (BRTF) as its signature education and outreach program starting this year.

Created in 1993, the BRTF is an organization that was designed to provide young people with theatrical training and experience.

Each summer, BRTF features both junior (ages 8-12) and senior (ages 12 and up) programs that culminate in musical theatrical performances held at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall in August.

Ginene Mason, who has been with BRTF for 20 years, took over as director/producer in 2006 and now intends to transition out of her directorial role.

Mason approached the Depot Theatre in the spring of 2017 to discuss options for collaboration to ensure the sustainable future of the program.

“I’m thrilled about this outcome, as the Depot Theatre is a natural fit,” said Mason.“Of course, I am devoted to the ongoing success of the BRTF, and in order to affect a smooth transition, I have offered to remain in a consultant role for at least the duration of the 2018 summer program.”

The Depot plans to mirror the existing BRTF model as closely as possible, including cost for participation, continuing to include both a junior and senior musical, and continuing to utilize the Whallonsburg Grange Hall as the program’s rehearsal and performance space.

Questions regarding the BRTF transition will be welcomed by Kim Rielly, executive director at the Depot Theatre, at krielly@depottheatre.org.

Program updates and details regarding the 2018 BRTF program will be sent to existing participants and posted on the Depot Theatre’s website, depottheatre.org, as they become available.