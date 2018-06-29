Depot turns 40

× Expand Photo provided Depot Theatre directors are all smiles during equity principal auditions in New York City, which were held in March to cast for the Depot Theatre’s 40th anniversary season. From left are Amy Griffin, director of “The 39 Steps” and Depot alumni; Kevin Cochran, director of “Always...Patsy Cline” and Depot Theatre producing director; Kenney Green, director/choreographer for “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and Depot alumni; and Beth Glover, audition coordinator, Depot Theatre alumni and trustee. The Depot Theatre is the only professional Actors’ Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society affiliated theatre company in the Adirondack Park.

WESTPORT | In the summer of 1978, a group of players took to the stage that in what was the town’s train station, hoping to keep the building alive.

Now, 40 years later, the Depot Theatre is giving fans a throwback season to some of the most popular shows ever put on by the tracks.

“For my first season, it has been fun to have three favorite shows from the past 40 years come back to the stage,” said Kim Rielly, executive director of the Depot. “Things are off to a great start. I was able to attend a dress rehearsal of our first show and I can say you’re going to like it.”

The first show, “Always...Patsy Cline,” starts Saturday and runs through July 15 with a $20 preview night June 29.

The Depot will have two other main stage shows, as “The 39 Steps” will come back to town from July 21 until Aug. 5 ($20 preview on July 20); and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” from Aug. 11-26 ($20 preview on Aug. 10).

“Not only will the shows be what people will remember but we will also have some alumni cast members returning to perform,” said Rielly.

Members from the cast are professional actors, with members of the Depot board traveling to New York City each year to find the right fits for each part.

“It is great to see them come right off Broadway and get on the train and travel up to our small town to perform,” Rielly said.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Rielly said there will be a couple of events she hopes will continue to be part of the calendar, starting with the first Depot Day July 25 from 4 -7 p.m.

“We will be highlighting the archives of the past 39 years with a community open house,” said Rielly. “We are hoping this will become an annual tradition.”

Another special event will be a 40th Anniversary Sing-Along with actress Alisa Endsley Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Over Labor Day weekend, the Depot Theatre will join forces with the Seagle Music Colony of Schroon Lake as they present, “Hey Big Spender,” Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

“All of the Adirondack region art programs try to be interconnected and we were looking for a way to collaborate with someone,” Rielly said. “I talked to the people at Seagle and they were excited to come here.”

The Depot will also be the lead for the Boquet River Music Festival, which will hold performances at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall in August.

For more information, visit depottheatre.org.