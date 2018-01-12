Deputies honored for animal rescues

× Deputies Shawn Lapier and Bob Rice receive recognition from the Essex County Board of Supervisors for their part in rescuing six animals from a Moriah property, including the dog pictured. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors offered their thanks to a pair of sheriffs deputies who were able to help save six animals in Moriah recently.

Deputies Bob Rice and Shawn Lapier were feted before the Public Safety Committee Monday for their efforts in rescuing five dogs and a cat in the town of Moriah.

“We had a situation in Moriah where we had a social services issue with kids in a house as well as pets,” Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said. “We were able to get the kids out of the situation, and thought the animals had also been taken care of. A couple weeks later, I got a call from someone saying cede a dog looking out of the window of the property, which had since been vacated.”

Scozzafava said the deputies were able to respond and work with the towns animal control officer Edward Roberts to rescue the animals.

At the recognition in the Old Courthouse, one of the dogs was in attendance, showing improvement in his condition.

Scozzafava not only commended the deputies, but also talked about the partnership he now has with the Essex County Department of Social Services in cases like this.

“Obviously, getting the kids out of the situation was the bigger concern and remains to be such,” he said. “We have a great partnership with social services and they are working hard to help us solve cases like these.”