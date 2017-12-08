Derelict house comes down

× The old Bullock House at 33 Elizabeth St. in Port Henry was demolished for safety concerns. Classic Environmental Inc. of Albany tore the vacant two-story wood-frame building down last week and hauled away the debris. The lot will be leveled and graded with topsoil. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | The old Bullock House at 33 Elizabeth St. in Port Henry is gone.

A crew from Classic Environmental Inc. of Albany tore the rotted hulk down last week and hauled away the debris.

The house was owned by Essex County after a seizure for unpaid back taxes, and the lot is now expected to be sold by the county.

“This was a long time coming,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “The hoops we had to jump through with the state to do this were tremendous. That’s one reason it took so long.”

The building has been a county tax-foreclosure since before 2014. It sold in a tax auction for $200, but the high bidder never completed the transaction.

Scozzafava asked the Essex County Board of Supervisors to support his drive to get the building removed because it could fall into the road and injure neighbors or passers-by. The house had a caved-in roof and boarded up windows and was leaning toward the street.

Under state Department of Labor regulations, even though the Elizabeth Street structure was long vacant and didn’t contain friable asbestos, the building had to be treated as if it did.

Just filing the state paperwork costs about $4,000 per vacant building, officials said. Cost of removing the Bullock House is expected to run into tens of thousands of dollars once bills are submitted.

Scozzafava said the Moriah Town Highway Department will do the site work to level off the property.