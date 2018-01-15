Derelict house removed, statue planned

MORIAH | The old Bullock House on Elizabeth Street in Port Henry is gone and the now-vacant lot has been sold in an Essex County tax auction.

The parcel at 33 Elizabeth St. was offered in the last tax sale, Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting.

“The lot didn’t go for much, $1,000,” he said. “But you’re going to have a new home built there.”

The county hired a Latham firm, Classic Environmental Inc., to tear down the rotting two-story wood-frame house and haul away the debris.

The Town Highway Department added top soil and graded the small lot.

Scozzafava said a planning committee has formed to place an iron ore miner statue in town.

“Some residents came up with the idea we would to have a sculpture of a miner,” Scozzafava said. “It will be in the traffic circle in Port Henry, a bronze statue. They’re out raising money. It will be beautiful.”

He said $35,000 is the estimated cost of the statue, and fundraising will be done over the next year to try to accumulate the funds.

“It will be lighted,” said resident Linda Smyth, who’s working on the project, and was at the meeting.

“It’s a good, positive thing for the community,” Scozzafava said. “It’s going to look good there. I don’t think you’re going to have trouble raising the money.”

× James Curran (left) and Steve Trow hold the time capsule they’d just removed from the foundation of the former Moriah Episcopal Church in Port Henry. The sealed copper box will be opened at a public event to be announced. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Scozzafava talked about the time capsule that was recovered from behind the cornerstone of the former Moriah Episcopal Church on Henry Street.

Essex County gave permission for removal of the metal box before the tax sale that saw the old church sold to Vincent DuPont, owner of the Edgemont Bed-and-Breakfast inn.

“The 150-year-old time capsule that was in the old church was brought to the attention of Tom Trow and Mary Considine,” Scozzafava said. “We have it in the vault at the town office right now. I’d like to have Mrs. Considine there and we will have a public opening to see what’s in there.”

Considine is a neighbor of the church who did historical research on the time capsule, while Trow assembled a group of interested citizens to dig out the capsule, buried when the church was commissioned in 1872.

A date and time will be set for the public opening of the box, Scozzafava said.