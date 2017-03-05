Destination Marketing Summit to return

LAKE PLACID — The second annual Adirondack Destination Marketing Summit is slated at the Conference Center in Lake Placid on March 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day-long marketing event will consist of sessions led by industry experts on various disciplines of marketing, including understanding changing customer demographics, personalizing the traveler experience, using photo and video on social media platforms, finding opportunities to collaborate and analyzing tourism trends.

Exhibitor registrations are currently being accepted at $25 per person and includes a draped, 6-foot table, two chairs, lunch and access to all summit sessions. Interested exhibitors should contact Glenn Pareira at glenn@roostadk.com or call 874-0255. The Adirondack Destination Marketing Summit costs $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door for all workshops plus lunch.

For more information, visit roostadk.com/adms.