Details announced for mountaineer fest

× Expand File photo Sheer excitement - The Mountaineer and Adirondack Rock and River will host the 22nd annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival Jan. 12-15. Pictured here, a climber nears the summit of the 250-foot long by 75-foot high ice climbing park at Adirondack Rock and River Guide Service in Keene Valley.

KEENE VALLEY | The Mountaineer and Adirondack Rock and River will host the 22nd Annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival from Jan. 12 to 15.

On deck at the annual celebration of ice climbing and mountaineering are a number of guest athletes who will entertain attendees with tales of climbing adventures, instructional clinics taught by visiting climbers and local guides, demo gear, raffles and a chance to gather the climbing community for an exciting winter weekend.

Registration is open and space is limited.

On Friday, Jan. 12, Rab Equipment Ambassador Jeff Shapiro, whose travels have taken him all over the planet, will present a slideshow at the Keene Arts Center.

The weekend continues with evening slideshows from guest climbers and offer a chance to win raffle gear and free giveaways.

World-renowned alpinist Steve House will take the stage at Keene Central School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, an event that will also feature a gear raffle from event sponsors.

The Keene Valley Fire Department and the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner at the nearby fire hall starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15, with all proceeds benefiting the Keene Valley Fire Department.

Demo gear will be available for public testing at The Mountaineer’s Garage Sale, located on Route 73 in Keene Valley, just down the street from The Mountaineer, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Keene Arts Center will host an evening of slideshows and comradery with New Hampshire local Bayard Russell on Sunday, Jan. 15. Bayard will give a presentation on a recent trip to Newfoundland.

There will also be instructional clinics on ice climbing, mountaineering, snowshoeing and avalanche awareness on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

More detailed registration information is available at mountaineer.com/mountainfest.

All Mountainfest evening presentations are open to the public.

Mountainfest is a charity event that supports local and regional non-profits every year. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation to the Keene Food Pantry.

For more information, contact Vinny McClelland, Dustin Ulrich or visit mountaineer.com.