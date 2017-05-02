Details emerge on shared services initiative

× Expand File photo Counties across the state have until Aug. 1 to draft shared services plans as part of a new state directive.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Details are surfacing on the state’s new shared services initiative requiring counties to convene panels of local stakeholders in order to reduce property taxes.

According to the state Department of State, participation from towns, villages and cities in the newly-mandated panels is required, but school districts are optional and will participate at the discretion of the county executive.

Special districts are also voluntary.

Panels must submit plans to eliminate duplicative services to the Essex County Board of Supervisors for review by Aug. 1. By majority vote, the board would then issue an “advisory report” making recommendations as deemed necessary.

Once submitted, the panel must approve the plan by Sept. 15. After that, the county manager must hold a public presentation by Oct. 15.

The county must also hold a minimum of three public hearings to solicit input from taxpayers and business groups, among other stakeholders.

BRAINSTORMING

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said early efforts are focusing solely on towns, and school districts may be invited to the table next year.

As the state directives fall into place, Palmer said he and other county executives are envisioning the first panel as a way to brainstorm and garner ideas.

“We will invite (school districts) if something appeared to be practical,” Palmer said. “Most of us are looking to see the first one simplified.”

Chief in the county’s crosshairs is emergency services. The county last week revealed a survey that maps a blueprint for a potential countywide system.

“We’ve started on EMS study path and will see where that leads before proposing anything different,” Palmer said.

Fire districts are prohibited from serving on the panel.

Towns and villages located within two counties, including Saranac Lake, may serve on both county panels.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS REACT

Area school superintendents said they would be happy to participate if asked, but said they already share numerous programs with their respective towns.

“A few years ago, we sat down and developed a shared service plan with the town to ensure we were not duplicating services that we could share with each other,” said Moriah Superintendent William Larrow. “To date, I feel we have done a nice job with the town sharing services and will continue to look at ways to expand on what we are currently doing.”

Others expressed concern over the timeline, and wanted to ensure their efforts would result in real change — not bureaucratic wheel-spinning.

“In fact, meeting the requirements of these types of mandates can end up draining valuable time and resources better directed elsewhere,” said Lake Placid Central Superintendent Dr. Roger Catania. “We experienced just that a few years ago when the state required us to document savings from shared services with onerous bureaucratic requirements attached.”

Public institutions and municipalities are already directly accountable to area residents, he said, so additional state regulations may distract from municipal efforts rather than focus on them.

“We would be happy to work with Essex County or any municipal partners to discuss ways we can work together in the mutual interests of our constituencies, although I would only want to do so if there was some real benefit to be had rather than a bureaucratic effort that in the end accomplishes little of substance,” Catania said.

Keene Central Superintendent Daniel Mayberry echoed the concerns over the timeline. And while he noted the board of education would likely “seriously consider” participating in the panel, he said broader reforms at the state may be needed.

“I believe the better place to start would be the state examining the mandates that are responsible for a large portion of the current property tax issue in New York,” Mayberry said.

Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central Superintendent Scott Osborne called the initiative a “good concept, but seems heavy-handed and cumbersome.”

“I get more done in the area of shared services in working with other schools and the town on my own,” he said.

But possible collaboration with the county might be useful when navigating the increase in mental health needs among our students and families.

“I’d be interested in partnering with the county to bring mental health services and social workers into our schools to further support our students,” Osborne said. “I’m not particularly focused on savings or reducing costs as much as I’m focused on enhancing our attention on the ‘whole child’ which ultimately impacts learning.”

PIONEERS

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said his town are pioneers of collaboration, citing security, maintenance snow removal and summer youth program agreements with Moriah Central.

“What (the state) doesn’t understand or realize is most municipalities, schools and counties have been doing this for years as a necessity — not as a handshake-friendly gesture,” Scozzafava said. “It’s unfortunate because there’s not any meat left on the bone.”

“What I would love to see is something from Albany to tell us what areas we should be sharing — I bet it’s already everything we’re already doing.”

Scozzafava, whose town absorbed the village of Port Henry last month, called the dissolution process “brutal” and criticized the state for providing “little guidance and incentives.”

“The state of New York needs to look into sharing services with neighboring states,” he said. “They need to get their own house in order.”

Essex County years ago consolidated a number of departments, including Community Development and Planning, Youth Bureau, Stop DWI and Traffic Safety, into the Department of Community Resources (and several of those departments were folded into the Department of Social Services on Monday).

And in neighboring Franklin County, the county contracts with towns to sand and plow their roads.

NON-BINDING

Essex County officials had initially identified a takeover of local tax collection and assessment programs as possible areas of savings.

Other areas flagged by the state include joint purchasing, shared highway equipment, storage facilities and plowing services, energy and insurance purchasing cooperatives and office overhead reduction.

If savings do pan out, the locality will be eligible for a check from the state for the net savings. But the initiative is non-binding, and a referendum originally proposed by the governor was dropped during the budget process.

If the panel fails to hash out a plan by Sept. 15, the county administrator and panelists must note the reason for its failure in a public report.

And then it’s back to the drawing board: The same procedures must be followed to produce an approved plan for 2018.

HIGHEST IN THE NATION

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said while his property tax cap has been successful, the typical New York homeowner still pays 2.5 times more in local property taxes than in state income taxes.

“Upstate New York has the highest property taxes in the United States of America,” Cuomo said in Syracuse earlier this month. “You bring the power of democracy to this discussion and you’ll see how local governments can actually find ways to save money and get creative, and I’m very excited about that because that can make a dramatic, dramatic difference.”

But the New York State Association of Counties says school taxes and unfunded mandates are the chief culprit.

“Trying to reduce high property taxes by insisting that local governments be more co-efficient is like trying to cut down a giant oak tree with a tiny fingernail clipper,” said NYSAC President William E. Cherry in January. “The problem is far too big, and the tool is far too small.”