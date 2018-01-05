Developing Lead Strategy for schools

WESTPORT | Healthy Schools Network has pressed for over 20 years for good science and steady funding to protect and clean up school environments. The coalition is gathered now around lead removal strategy.

Founder and Executive Director Claire Barnett said they have warned against current federal administrative actions depleting Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) science funding and focus, and also cuts to Centers for Disease Control science.

EPA regulates lead, and CDC works with state and local public health agencies to address children with lead exposures, Barnett explained.

“We also have taken a stance against eliminating certain school health funds at the federal education department,” Barnett said.

“But because of our work on school infrastructure, we received a call from EPA Administrator Pruitt and took the meeting.”

Healthy Schools officials met with Pruitt in May last year.

“What we learned was that, despite all these crazy cuts going on, he is interested in the issue of children’s health and interested specifically in lead.

“So EPA and CDC right now along with other federal agencies are moving ahead to create a new federal Inter-agency Lead Strategy to prevent lead poisoning to children.

“My office at Healthy Schools Network just co-hosted a workshop that drew some 40 agencies and non-profit associations to address eliminating risks of lead in school and childcare facilities. It was held on Dec. 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C.,” Barnett said.

A workshop report will be forthcoming in early 2018.

Does it count as progress?

Barnett suggests it is a necessary step.

“The very clear message coming from both federal agencies and non-government organizations is that we all expect an updated federal strategy to include robust programs to eliminate lead in schools and in childcare facilities,” she said.

“And we want to make sure the federal agencies and Congress with follow through with funds to help deal with lead testing and remediation.”