Dezan defends Ellenburg super seat

ELLENBURG | Two candidates are running for Ellenburg Town Supervisor.

Incumbent Jason Dezan is defending his seat against Robert Weeks.

We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their responses are below.

Ellenburg residents will be able to cast their vote at the Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Rd. The general election is Nov. 7.

JASON DEZAN

Age: 46

Party: Republican

What are your qualifications?

“I have a B.A. in science and business. I’m a Marine Core vet. I’ve served as town supervisor for two years. I was also the town clerk for two years.”

Goals if re-elected:

“I’d like to help the community and get everyone back together. I always want to help everyone out and help the community to grow. And we’ve got a great youth department, I’m proud of that — we have 120-150 kids involved in our youth department.”

Is the town prepared to take over ownership of the Whispering Maples mausoleum and the crematorium?

“Yes, we are. We’re waiting for the renovations to be done, then we’ll be taking the keys.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by February 2018, Dezan said.

A little known fact:

“I’m an Iraq veteran.”

ROBERT WEEKS

Age: 57

Party Line: Democratic

What are your qualifications?

“I was the chairman of the fire commission in Lyon Mountain from 2005-2011. That’s a volunteer position. I am a former sign painter. I was also a highway department employee for another town many years ago.”

Goals if elected:

“In February, the town board eliminated two of the three voting districts in Ellenburg; one in Merrill and one in Ellenburg Corners. I’d like to restore those if possible.”

Is the town prepared to take over ownership of the Whispering Maples mausoleum and the crematorium?

“The Town of Ellenburg has an obligation to provide perpetual care. And after all, that’s what they deserve.”

A little known fact:

“I still paint for a hobby. I like to target shoot. (On Oct. 25) I’ll have been married to my wife for 37 years.”