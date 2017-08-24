Diamond Point Beach restrictions questioned

× Expand File photo Diamond Point Beach

LAKE GEORGE | Controversy over the town’s recent policy to close Diamond Point Beach at night was aired publicly Aug. 14 as a nearby homeowner confronted council members on the issue.

Diamond Point resident Nancy Coons said that many of the residents of her hamlet were opposed to the town beach and dock being off-limits at night and early in the morning.

Coons’ objection was backed up by a letter sent to the town from Diamond Point residents expressing the opposition to the curtailed hours.

Since about two months ago, the gate to Diamond Point Beach has been locked at about 8:15 p.m. nightly and reopened at 8 a.m., stemming from a policy decision by town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.

Beforehand, access to the beach was available at any hour, although a town ordinance cites that the beach is only open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Coons said that local residents are upset that their pleasant visits to the beach and dock —watching sunsets and sunrises — have been taken away.

“It’s our place to get away,” she said. “You can’t go around locking everything up. It’s really irking us.”

Coons accused the board of merely responding to the grievance of a new Diamond Point resident whose home is adjacent to the beach.

“You closed down the beach because of one person’s complaint?” she asked.

Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, who spearheaded curtailing the beach’s hours earlier this summer, was not present at the board meeting due to a bout with pneumonia. But town Deputy Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto defended the decision.

He said that complaints of noise and rowdy parties as well as damage to the dock prompted the new policy.

Coons refuted his statement, noting she and her husband Chester haven’t witnessed such behavior there.

“We never see anyone doing anything like that,” she said. “Our deck overlooks the beach, and we hear nothing coming from that dock.”

According to town ordinances, the use of the dock and beach is limited to town of Lake George residents, and an identification card — issued by the town — is required for entry.