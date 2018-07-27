Diamond Point park and beach rule changes pending

× Expand File photo Diamond Point Beach

LAKE GEORGE | Access to Diamond Point Beach is soon likely to be allowed only by residents’ use of key fob transponders — one of many new pending changes at the beach and adjacent park.

Amended regulations for activities at the park and beach were endorsed at a town board meeting July 9, and these ordinance amendments were the topic of a public hearing this week.

The amended rules, as proposed recently, call for the beach to be closed annually from Dec. 1 to April 1. Also, swimming is to be allowed only between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily rather than unspecified time limits; the minimum age for swimming alone is to be changed from 8 to 10 years; and for those under 10 years old, a requirement to be accompanied by a “mature, responsible adult” rather than a person at least 14, as cited in the existing law.

The amended ordinance specifies that Diamond Point park and beach are “an alcohol and smoke free facility and the lifeguard or attendant on duty at has the right to expel people if they violate any of the regulations.

No domestic animals are to be allowed in the park or on the beach, except for certified service animals.

Playground activities are allowed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Boats are not permitted to stop or unload or pick up passengers at the docks. Launching from that dock has been prohibited for years. Glass containers are to be banned from the beach, as they have been in the existing laws. New to the regulations is a provision that tampering with all town equipment, including water circulators or dock bubblers, is prohibited.

The pending regulations declare that the beach and park are “carry-in, carry out” facilities, so trash must be deposited elsewhere, and violations are subject to penalties.

No fishing is allowed at the venues, and access to Lake George from the beach for seasonal ice fishing during winter months is also prohibited.

Additional details of changes to the regulations are found on the town website, town officials said.

The current system of obtaining and carrying a town-issued permit card to access the beach is being eliminated stemming from concerns that the cards can get passed around to non-residents. Town Clerk Debra Foley estimated that she’s issued 40 or so cards this year in addition to “hundreds” issued in years past that may still be circulating.

The town board is planning to allow access to the park and beach via key fobs which open an electronic lock on the entry gate. When it was noted that a price of $9,000 to have such equipment installed was submitted at about $9,000, board members said they intend to seek a lower price, at several thousand dollars less.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said that residents’ opinions on the regulation changes, expressed at workshop meetings this spring were helpful in preparing the proposed ordinance amendments.

“There has been a lot of constructive input,” he said.