Dictionary Project returns to schools

× Expand Photo provided Mrs. Dunkley and her Schroon Lake third grade class along with Mary Lloyd Burroughs and Richard A. Nadeau, dictionary coordinator.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Elks are gearing up again for their annual Dictionary Project.

The Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 will be distributing printed student dictionaries to the 3rd grade students at these schools after they open: Crown Point Central, Moriah Central, Putnam Central, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Schroon Lake Central and Ticonderoga Central.

Elk Richard Nadeau is chairman of the project.

Nadeau said he makes contact with the six schools to see what the approximate 3rd grade census will be for the fall semester. He then orders the dictionaries to distribute them in mid September and early October.

“Due to the driving distance to some of these schools we have been combining the Dictionary Project with the Elks Essay Contest,“ Nadeau said. “We make contact with the schools to make an appointment with the various school districts for a date where we can present the dictionaries to the 3rd grade students and then move on to the 5th through 8th grades to explain the essay contest. We also provide French and Spanish dictionaries to the language students.”

Anyone wishing to make donations to the Dictionary Project should contact Nadeau at 518 585-7659. For a donation of $50, the Elks will place a label in 30 of the dictionaries.

“We spend 15 to 20 minutes in every class room, or as a group of class rooms in the school gym or library,” he said. “Each child is given their dictionary personally. We then explain what is found within the dictionary and other youth programs we support, such as drug awareness. Each dictionary has a drug abuse awareness bookmark in it.”

Since the inception of the Dictionary Project in 2003, Ticonderoga Elks have distributed more than 2,000 dictionaries to 3rd grade and foreign language students.