Dinner will be fundraiser

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Alumni Association is planning a huge multi-year reunion in 2020 and the first fundraiser is a spring dinner on Saturday, April 14.

“We’re raising money for scholarships,” alumni representative Robert C. Dedrick said. “In 2001 there was a huge reunion extravaganza in Bicentennial Park, with tents for each year of graduation. People raved about it. It was a great weekend and we’re planning for it again.”

He said the super-reunion weekend will be July 23-26, 2020. Ruby Shoes will provide entertainment and a fireworks display is planned.

“Streetfest is that weekend, and there’s a golf tournament and (Hall of Fame) induction dinner. We need to raise $12,000 and we’re starting now.”

This fundraiser will be held between the alumni basketball game at 11:30 a.m. and guest bartenders at The Pub from 6 to 9 p.m.

“People will be in town for those events, and we thought it would be a good time,” Dedrick said.

The Alumni Association will hold its spring spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus hall. Cost is $12 a person at the door, and includes pasta, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Takeout is available by calling 518 585-6520.

“It’s a kickoff campaign,” Dedrick said.

The second alumni fundraiser will be a July 6 chicken barbecue at the Knights of Columbus pavilion out back, with serving from 5 to 7 p.m. and the band Bad Champagne from 7 to 11 p.m.

Alumni merchandise will also be for sale at the event.