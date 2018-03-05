Diocese of Ogdensburg to compensate abuse victims

PLATTSBURGH | The Diocese of Ogdensburg has announced it has established a voluntary program to assist victims of clergy sex abuse.

Bishop Terry R. LaValley said the effort is a way to express contrition to victims who have reported abuse to the diocese.

“The (Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program) further expresses our contrition to the victims who have reported clergy sexual abuse to the diocese and is intended to assist in their desire to find healing and peace,” LaValley said in a statement.

LaValley said he has spent time with abuse victims.

“They often tell me they are asking the Church to assist them in finding peace and healing for the deep wounds of abuse,” he said.

Hopefully victims will be able to heal through the process, he said.

“We can never make them whole or give them back what has been taken from them, but we hope that this will help bring healing to the deep wounds suffered by these innocent victims.”

The Diocese of Ogdensburg said it has long standing programs that offer professional counseling and other assistance to victims. But this program goes beyond outreach and offers financial compensation.

Deacon James Crowley declined to discuss the time frame of the abuses, citing privacy concerns, but said the cases date back to the 1940s.

“The initial contact went out to 38 victims that have identified themselves to us,” Crowley told The Sun.

INDEPENDENTLY ADMINISTERED

The Diocese of Ogdensburg covers virtually all of northern New York, including the entirety of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and the northern portions of Hamilton and Herkimer counties.

The program will be independently administered by two lawyers who oversaw compensation programs for survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks, as well as similar clergy abuse programs.

Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros will evaluate the claims of those who have previously reported incidents of abuse to the diocese and determine what compensation will be awarded.

The pair, LaValley said, will have “full discretion determining compensation for victim-survivors, and the diocese will abide by their decisions.”

The Diocese of Ogdensburg will take a long-term loan to cover all costs of compensating victims.