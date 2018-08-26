Discussion of sewer rates raises questions of facility

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake Supervisor Mike Marnell told the town board it’s time to start discussions on raising sewer rates.

Speaking at Monday’s town board meeting, Marnell referred to an agenda item listing discussion of raising sewer rates. In a follow-up phone call after the meeting, Marnell said there are indications the town will have to raise sewer rates, but would not elaborate in terms of numbers.

“We’re looking at a number. It’s not vetted, not reviewed, but it tells us we have to be thinking smart,” he said.

The 2018 Town of Schroon adopted budget, which is posted online, shows total Sewer Department appropriations of $531,360, and total revenues of $443,360, which is an $88,000 difference. Rate payers are charged flat fees of $166 per quarter for sewer ($664 per year) and $44 per quarter for municipal water. Marnell said he had no numbers to discuss in terms of an increase, but simply wanted to bring to light the need for more revenue in the Sewer Department.

Councilman Roger Friedman, chairman of the Water/Sewer District Redefining Committee, said the town has received “a kind of a summary of our plant operator (Jim Roblee, head wastewater treatment operator), who is about as sharp as you can get.”

The crux of the summary was the town had not raised sewer rates in nine years and is now facing escalating costs.

Friedman said, this week, the town received a large grant in 2005 for upgrading its sewer treatment facility, in part, because the project was shovel-ready. At the time, the town was able to construct a brand new wastewater treatment plant and upgrade the collection system.

“That put us in an excellent situation,” Friedman said, “the problem is you have escalating costs.”

Friedman said the plant’s chief operator is set to retire and he is not sure if will be mandated to hire another full time operator. The recently hired a new, licensed operator, so the Sewer Department is potentially seeing rising costs and no growth in the sewer system.

“We are seeing no new units. We know we have to raise the rates, but we’re not sure how much,” Friedman said.

The Town of Schroon Sewer District has about 580 customers and runs from Hillside Avenue in the north to about Charley Hill Road, at its south end, but only on the lake shore. Marnell said a lot of the customers are summer-use-only, so the district is billing less than in years past. Additionally, the plant is now over 10 years old, and computer systems become obsolete and need to be updated. Friedman said breaks in the collection system have also had to be addressed, and he feels the sewer district is a must have for the Town of Schroon.

“We have to do everything we can do. Without the wastewater system we have no downtown, and without the downtown... it is one of the charming features of Schroon Lake,” Friedman said. “It borders a beautiful park and beach, it’s a very special area, and it’s something the next town boards are going to have to work on very diligently. It should be a major priority.”

BOATHOUSE VANDALISM UNSOLVED

Councilman Roger Friedman raised the issue of an individual being photographed after putting his arm through a window at the Boathouse Theater. Friedman said the individual, according to witnesses, broke the window out of anger or inebriation, cutting his arm. Witnesses also photographed the registration number on a boat the suspect boarded and left the scene. Friedman said the incident happened a couple weeks ago, and although the incident was reported to the state police, he had heard nothing despite witnesses taking pictures of the registration. Friedman said he hoped Supervisor Mike Marnell would follow up with the state police.

“We have pictures of the person, a New York state boat registration number, and it was done brazenly in daylight - it’s no mystery,” Friedman said the next day.

Marnell said he had received a call asking him if he would press charges against the individual. Marnell said he asked if it was a 10 or 12 year-old who broke the window, and he was told it was an adult.

“By all means,” Marnell said, regarding pressing charges.

During a follow up phone call, Marnell said the witness information wasn’t complete.

“I checked yesterday and we didn’t have a proper number from the boat,” he said.

According to Marnell, the registration number was from New Jersey and was short one digit. He said the police also checked with area hospitals and had no report of a anyone being treated for a cut arm.