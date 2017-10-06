Dismay over lockdown of Diamond Point Beach aired again

× Expand File photo Diamond Point Beach

LAKE GEORGE | Complaints about the town locking the gate at Diamond Point Beach erupted again at the Lake George Town Board’s September meeting although the gate has been unlocked since late August.

The objections were voiced by several of the hamlet’s residents, including Mike Seguljik as well as his neighbors Joe Russo and Ann McGarry.

The gate was locked beginning in July after Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson ordered the beach to be closed off following complaints of late-night partying there. Dickinson has said that liability concerns of after-hours activities at the beach also prompted the lockdown.

“Locking the beach gate is for the benefit of a few people at the expense of most of the rest of us, and it’s not right,” local resident Joe Russo said.

“Why lock the beach because of a few complaints that you don’t know whether are grounded or not — and you’re inconveniencing hundreds and hundreds of other people?” Seguljic asked, noting that access to the beach was “75 percent of the reason” he had bought his home in Diamond Point.

Responding to complaints that beach passes had been improperly shared by non-residents, and lifeguards on duty during the day didn’t pay much attention to who was on the beach, Town Board member Dan Hurley said the town was considering issuing new magnetic cards and a card reader — which could transmit information on who was using the beach to town offices.

A security camera, Hurley said, could also be installed to curb both vandalism and rowdy behavior.

Russo agreed, noting that such surveillance would provide documentation, including dates and times, of improprieties.

Board member Nancy Stannard said the lifeguards at the beach were young and they had a lot of responsibilities to attend to.

Seguljic also objected to the beach being reserved for particular people hosting parties for weddings and other events, with the exclusion of residents. He also noted parking problems at the town venue.

Crocitto replied to Seguljic’s concerns.

“We want to see the beach open, but this is not an easy, black-and-white issue,” he said.

Board member Marisa Muratori said the Town Board would be taking a fresh look at how to accommodate local residents, while meeting the needs of providing access by visitors.

“I totally get it — We all live in Lake George to enjoy the lake, and we depend on lake access,” she said. “We’re on your side.”