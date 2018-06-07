Display explores violent year

× Expand Photo provided Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were both gunned down during the momentous year of 1968, a new exhibit at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society will open its newest exhibit, “50 Years from Today – How 1968 Changed Your Life,” on Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House.

The exhibit looks at a remarkable year in both American and world history, said society President William Dolback.

“Fifty years ago, we lived through a year that was highlighted by important, and in some cases tragic, events that helped shape our lives,” said Dolback. “Assassinations, the Vietnam War, technology and innovation, the moon landing and enormous changes in our cultural perspectives. It had a profound effect on all of us and we will be looking at the creativity and tragedy from 1968 that helped shape our future.”

The opening program will be presented by Hancock House staff member Diane O’Connor and will emphasize trends and happenings on a national and international level, as well as significant local events that helped shape the community.

The program is free to the public and refreshments will be served.

Additional information is available by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

The exhibit will remain in place throughout the summer.