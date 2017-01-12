Distinguished Young Woman is named

× Expand Photo by Caron Disbrow From left at the Ticonderoga Distinguished Young Woman program are: Alyssa Tucker, Meegan Shaw, Grace Montville, Class of 2017 Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga Breanna Brown, Class of 2018 Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga Omni Bazan, Fallon Kennedy, Alexis Santose, Class of 2018 First Runner-up Corey Kidder and Jessica Bruce.

TICONDEROGA – The 55th Ticonderoga Distinguished Young Woman program has selected junior Omni Bazan as the winner.

From the Ticonderoga High School Class of 2018, eight young women recently participated in the local program and shared in more than $3,000 in scholarship awards.

As with the Young Woman programs at the state and national levels, participants competed in five categories, including a scholastic and individual panel interview, group fitness and self-expression categories and an individual talent presentation.

Omni Bazan, daughter of Chris and Dawn Bazan of Ticonderoga, was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga. Besides being named the overall program winner, Omni was selected as the recipient of the three scholarship awards in the Fitness, Talent, and Self-Expression categories.

Bazan will now represent Ticonderoga at the Distinguished Young Woman of New York state finals in July in Cohoes.

Corey Kidder, daughter of Dean and Tori Kidder of Ticonderoga, was chosen as the first-runner-up. Kidder also won the Be Your Best Self award, the Scholastics category award and was chosen by the program participants to receive the Distinguished Young Woman Spirit award.

Also in this year’s program were juniors Jessica Bruce, Fallon Kennedy, Grace Montville, Alexis Santose, Meegan Shaw, and Alyssa Tucker.

As in year’s past, the program participants also joined in a mentoring outreach program which enabled them to partner with girls in area elementary schools. Eight participated as Little Sisters in this year’s program, including Kaylee Bishop, Sophie McDonald, Devlyn McLaughlin, Addison Munson, Kenady Pinson, Emily Rocque, Miya Savage and Emelia Tuthill.

“There is no doubt that community support is essential to the continued success of the Distinguished Young Women scholarship program,” Program Director Tracey Cross-Baker said. “Generous donations from area businesses and community members have ensured that future Ticonderoga High School students will continue to have this opportunity for years to come.”

The Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga Scholarship Program, originally called Junior Miss, was started by the Ticonderoga Jaycees in January 1963. Ticonderoga’s program has offered more than 350 young women the opportunity to share in more than $200,000 in scholarship awards throughout its history.

“At all levels, this scholarship program strives to recognize young women for their leadership in school and community activities,” Cross-Baker said. “The talent showcase celebrates the accomplishments of each young woman and the overall program experience encourages each participant to develop new life skills and to be her best and unique self.”

Ticonderoga Distinguished Young Woman Committee members were Lori Clark, Marge Cross, Tracey Cross-Baker, Linda Leavens, Amy Schryer, Karen Sharkey-Bennett and Brooke Taylor.

Production volunteers for the program included Monica Lawrence, tabulator; Marc Potter, disc jockey; Douglas Baker, lighting; Stuart Baker, videography; Caron Disbrow, photography; Karen Sheets, tickets; Adele Demers, Claire and Kayla LaFountain, raffle items; and Riley Quigley, stage crew.

Community volunteers who assisted with practice interviews for the program participants were Brooke Taylor, Monica Lawrence, Elizabeth Hayes, Amy Schryer and Adele Demers.

Cross-Baker said the Ticonderoga American Legion Post 224 hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraising event last fall. The legion will also host a Mother-Daughter Tea fundraiser later this winter, where girls and women of all ages are welcome to attend. Information on tickets will be released later.