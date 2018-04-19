Distinguished Young Women program now combined

× Expand Image provided The first annual Distinguished Young Women at-large program in Essex County will be held at Moriah Central School this spring at a date to be announced.

MORIAH | The Distinguished Young Women program is combining local shows into one at-large North Country program.

The first annual at-large program in Essex County will be held at Moriah Central School this spring at a date to be announced.

Formerly called Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women has been held separately at Ticonderoga, Moriah and other schools but will now be a combined effort, although Crown Point will have its own program on April 21.

The at-large program is the first level of participation for young women who do not live in a community with a local program,” said state Chair Pam Moser of Ticonderoga. “Applications are being sought for high-school junior girls who will graduate high school in 2019.”

The new joint program will feature scholarship, leadership and talent skills.

“Our program encourages everyone to be their best and unique selves,” Moser said. “There will be no awards or scholarship money given at any at-large event.”

However, participants who meet the criteria for attending the state program after being evaluated will be invited to participate in the Distinguished Young Women of New York Scholarship Program State Finals in Silver Bay, she said, which will award scholarship funds.

This is a five-day program, Aug. 14–18, that ends with a production on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. at the historic theater on the campus of Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center.

Participants experience team-building exercises along with a series of life skill workshops intended to educate and enhance their knowledge of the collegiate and professional worlds. Past workshops have included social media preparedness, college financial aid seminars, self-defense instruction and intern experiences with partners at General Electric.

“The most important part of the conference is fun,” Moser said.

For more information or to apply on-line, visit the website at ny.distinguishedyw.org or email: newyork@distinguishedyw.org.