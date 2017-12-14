District saves with bond refunding

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Refinancing a bond issue for renovations at Ticonderoga High and Elementary-Middle schools is saving the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest payments.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Central School District has saved more than $430,000 by refinancing some construction bonds.

The district is among 54 statewide that are achieving $17 million in gross savings as part of an almost $300 million bond refunding delivered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

Ticonderoga saved $430,504 by reducing annual debt service through the refunding, Superintendent Dr. John McDonald Jr. said.

“The results of these savings will be reflected in the hard-work of our grateful educators, staff and students,” he said. “We’re thrilled that DASNY and New York state continue to put students first.”

The refundings are part of the Dormitory Authority’s School Districts Revenue Bond Financing Program, which provides public school districts across New York state with an efficient financing alternative.

Since the inception of the program in 2002, the authority has issued 85 separate series of bonds on behalf of more than 200 school districts statewide.

“These savings help broaden opportunity for the rising generation of New Yorkers,” Dormitory Authority President Gerrard P. Bushell said. “New York state’s schools are the foundation of our economy and DASNY is proud to provide financing support to these districts.”

Ticonderoga had bond issues for renovations at the Elementary-Middle School and High School.

The savings comes from interest saved on bond repayments by refinancing at a lower interest rate.