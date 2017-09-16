Doc Goff deliveries feted in Keene

× Expand Photo provided by Keene Valley Library Legendary country doctor “Doc” Alphonso Goff was also a pilot, a renowned Adirondack hunter and a motorcycle racer. Keene historians are gathering a group photo of people he delivered at birth at the Flaming Leaves Car Rally Sept. 24.

KEENE | People born into hands of the legendary Keene doctor Dr. Alphonso Goff are invited to gather for a group photograph.

The upcoming Sunday celebration looks to “Doc” Goff’s many delivery accomplishments.

The commemoration event on Sept. 24 is set for noon at Marcy Field amid a gala celebration of Doc Goff’s historic airmail flight in conjunction with the Flaming Leaves Car Rally.

“We encourage anyone in the area who was delivered by Doc Goff to join us. We would like to gather them in front of the Holt House and take a picture,” Organizer Tom Both said, of preparations for this year’s event.

“We will be dedicating the boulder with a plaque honoring Doc Goff’s flight out of Marcy Field in 1938,” he said. “We are also planning a reenactment of the 1938 flight. The U.S. Postal Service was trying to promote airmail at the time and had chosen Doc Goff to deliver the North Country mail to Albany.”

Doc Goff flew an Aeronica propeller, single engine plane.

Keene Historian Donna Reed Austin said the reenactment will include use of the doctor’s pilot cap and an antique mail bag she has on loan from the Post Office.

The flight around Marcy Field will take place after the official dedication ceremony.

“Bob Rose, a former U.S. Air Force pilot with 1949 piper clipper is going to fly his classic plane, which is as close as we could come to the Aeronatica,” Both said, with a chuckle.

Keene’s community journal, with memories of Doc Goff, will be on site at the Holt House for people to add their stories, Reed said.

“The car show starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.,” he added.

“We are looking at noon for the dedication followed by the group photo.”

The event is planned in conjunction with the American Legion Marcy Post 1312 classic car show, a fundraiser that has distributed more than $70,000 to local programs over the past several years.

Admission to Keene’s Flaming Leaves Car Rally is free with raffle tickets sold throughout the day.