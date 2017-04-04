Doc Lopez Run held in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN – The 37th Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health was held March 18 in Elizabethtown. Started by resident Robert Lopez in the spring of 1980, the marathon has in recent years transformed into a fundraising effort to benefit the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital. The 13.1 mile run begins in Keene and ends in Elizabethtown. Winners of the Doc Lopez Run for Health included 5k winner Logan Van Buren at 20:48 and Doc Lopez run winner Denali Garnica of Port Henry at 20:07.

