Dog event a hit with pooch owners

× Expand Trainer John Rose demonstrates attack and obedience with his dog at last month’s Minerva Goes to the Dogs event.

MINERVA | The day was warm and sunny, and the sound of bowsers of all shapes, sizes, and breeds made a joyful noise near Donnelly Beach in Minerva for the 5th annual Minerva Fire & Rescue Goes to the Dogs event on July 22.

They barked, they cooled their heels in the available dog wading pools, and they — the humans — seemed to have a great time during this big day.

The day started with the Iron Dog event, in which leashed canines of all stripes either ran or trotted their way along a one-mile woodsy trail, walking either around or through water or mud with their owners.

Following this, the Fun Dog Show events included “strut your mutt,” best tricks and costume class events.

Dog demos included the Search and Rescue Response Team, John Rose and his obedience-trained dogs and Warren County Sheriff’s Department Officer Jeremy Coon with his working K-9.

Minerva Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad (MVFDRS) President and event coordinator Petty Warrington had much praise for everyone who came out to help pull the day together, especially members of the MVFDRS who donated their time, along with friends Sue Clickner, Nancy Shaw, Brian Warrington and Jeff Palmatier.

“I also want to thank everyone who came out, with dogs or without, to support this fundraising effort for the department,” Warrington said.

Approximately 60 vendors were there at the dog event, offering everything from doggy food treats to dog art to tattoos (but not for dogs!)