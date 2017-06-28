Dog park coming to Morrisonville

× The 4-foot deep, circular pool structure used to be open for children about four years ago until the town faced budget cuts, which eliminated the lifeguard positions. Photo by Teah Dowling

MORRISONVILLE — Local dog owners rejoice!

Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls have agreed to collaborate on a joint dog park on East Morrisonville Rec Park on Bullis Road.

Casella Waste Systems recently donated $10,000 to help execute the project, which is expected to be done by the end of this summer, said Town of Plattsburgh Councilwoman Meg LeFevre, who’s spearheading this project.

The buildings and grounds department have already agreed to install the fencing in order to save the town funds.

Dogs will be able to play on the big pieces of new equipment, like tires and boulders, and splash around in the swimming hole, which closed to the public five years ago due to budget cuts. The area will be fenced in to ensure the safety of other park goers.

Discussions between the localities started last year when Schuyler Falls residents shot down the idea of a proposed dog park on River Street.

Plattsburgh town officials, who were also exploring the option of putting in a new dog park in either Cliff Haven or Morrisonville, saw this as a great opportunity to join forces and provide all dog owners with one gathering space.

“It’s exciting that we’re moving forward with this,” said Schuyler Falls Supervisor Rick Potiker. “It’s going to be a great new offering to our residents.”

Plattsburgh Youth Services and Recreation Director Melanie Defayette said interest has grown in putting a dog park in the East Morrisonville Rec Park due to the success of the Doggie Paddle Day that takes place there every year.

“We want the residents to enjoy our offerings,” she said. “It’s all about what they want.”

All dogs must be licensed and be current on rabies vaccinations to use the park. Town officials are currently discussing other rules, regulations and upkeep costs between each town.

Questions or comments can be made to Plattsburgh at 562-6800 or Schuyler Falls at 563-1129.