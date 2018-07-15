Dog park upgrades sought by Lake George village trustees

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Village dog park may have new amenities if village officials are successful in obtaining money they are seeking to fund improvements to the venue.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said the dog park, established last summer, has hosted a lot of dogs and their owners since it was developed last summer at the Lake George Village Recreation area on Transfer Station Road off Route 9N southwest of the village.

“Our dog park has been a rousing success at a minimal cost,” Blais told village trustees at their June meeting.

The trustees decided to seek a state grant to pay for construction of a gazebo to provide shade, and install permanent fencing, as well as pave the gravel driveway and parking area.

Blais estimated that $200,000 would be required to accomplish the upgrades.

He suggested that The Chazen Companies, a municipal planning firm, be paid $4,800 to submit a grant application via the state Consolidated Funding Application program, which has a deadline this year of July 28.

Blais said Chazen had material prepared for the application and there was $10,000 left in the 2018 budget to pay for their work.

The village board endorsed the idea, but Trustee John Root suggested that Lake George Planning Director Dan Barusch submit a grant instead to save the fee.

The issue was tabled to see if Barusch could undertake the work, or whether it was more appropriate to employ the Chazen firm, which has been successful numerous times in obtaining grants for the village.

SHEPARD PARK UPGRADES

Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington reported that the extensive upgrades of the Shepard Park rest rooms were now finished, and they were reopened to the public as of June 15. Blais said he was planning a ribbon-cutting event soon to celebrate the re-opening, using a banner of toilet paper rather than a large ribbon.

“People using the rest rooms since Friday have walked out and said, ‘Wow,’” he said. “They’ve said there’s been an enormous change — it’s like night and day.”

Harrington reported that the “water feature” — a fountain surrounded with boulders — has been finished at the Charles Wood Park, but it was built without a required back-flow prevention device which is necessary to prevent potential contamination of the public water supply.

The cost of adding the device is $4,800, and the sum is available in the park development project’s budget.

Harrington also reported that construction of additional stone tiers for seating in the Shepard Park amphitheater was continuing, but an additional $39,000 was necessary to pay for the work.

The village board voted to draw funds from the village Parks Reserve account, an action that is subject to a permissive referendum.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the village board:

• heard from Blais that the sales of “preferred parking permits” for Americade decreased this year, indicating that attendance at the motorcycle rally was down about 10 percent. Blais said he thought the decrease was due to the Laconia Motorcycle Week extending its rally to 10 days which overlapped Americade’s week-long run;

• approved Jason Liguori, Eric Meixner, Nicholas Benjamin and Richard White as new members of the Lake George Fire Department;

• heard from Blais that the board’s decision to allow rotating roster of not-for-profit groups to vend at the “Fridays at the Lake” concerts was beneficial, considering that the Lake George Teen Center raised $1,000 selling bottles of water several weekends ago and the Law Enforcement Weekend group raised $1,700 on June 15 from their concession;

• approved the appointment of Randy Powell as alternate member of the village Planning Board, replacing Walt Adams who was promoted to full membership on the board to replace Chuck Luke, who moved out of the area. Blais noted that Powell had successfully revitalized the Lake George American Legion Post 374, rebuilding its finances since the arrest of Richard A. Giganto, the post’s former bar and building manager, who was charged in 2017 with stealing about $105,000 from the post.