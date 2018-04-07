Doll helps child through surgery

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga Elks Youth Chairman Margie Hurlburt and student Ellee Burho donated an American Girl baby doll to Aubrey Lake (left) to help her through her hip surgery in Boston.

TICONDEROGA | A little girl getting surgery in Boston is a lot happier there with her new American Girl doll with her.

Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 Youth Chairman Margie Hurlburt and Lake’s friend, Ellee Burho, donated an American Girl Baby Doll to Aubrey Lake, a 5-year-old girl who will be having surgery on her hip sockets that were replaced and have since crumbled.

“Ellee is the young lady that asked me to help get the American Girl dolls two years ago,” Hurlburt said. “She just wanted to help kids that may need or want a doll, to help little kids that are afraid.”

Lake is in Boston Children’s Hospital for the surgery.

The daughter of Jennifer and Cory Lake of Ticonderoga, she is undergoing surgery in Boston to replace both hip sockets. She will be in a spica cast for eight weeks, then in a spica brace for up to a year while she learns to walk all over again.

“She was very happy to get the doll,” Hurlburt said.

American Girl dolls, manufactured by the Pleasant Company and once sold out of a catalog, are eighteen-inch-high vinyl dolls that represent a fully developed 8–12 year-old female character and historical time period.