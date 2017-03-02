Dollar General arsonist sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison

× Expand Lisa Demar was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison on Tuesday for setting fire to the Dollar General in Port Henry, Essex County.

PORT HENRY — The disgruntled employee who lit the Dollar General in Port Henry on fire last year has been sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison.

Lisa Demar, 50, was sentenced on Tuesday, said the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Demar pled guilty in January to third degree arson, a felony.

Authorities say she set the fire on May 10, 2016 because she heard rumors of potential termination.

“It was very fortunate that no one was injured or killed,” said Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague. “Arson is a crime that quickly can cause injury or death.”

Sprague also said Demar was lucky the blaze did not spread to nearby homes.

“The Dollar General was very convenient to have in Port Henry and the impact of this fire has caused a great economical loss to the company and our local community. People lost their jobs and patrons lost a resource they enjoyed having.”

The charge was reduced from second degree arson, a class B felony. Demar was originally also charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony, but that charge was dropped as part of the plea bargain.

The Moriah resident was represented by the Essex County Public Defender’s Office.

Demar was one of two employees at the store when she set the fire shortly after closing.

Dollar General executives referred to the building as a total loss, and the structure has been boarded up since the inferno.

Dollar General operates 12,500 locations across the United States.

A company spokesman declined to comment on the sentencing.

But Dan MacDonald said there is very much a possibility the retail chain will open a new location in the community.

The property is listed internally as being under "due diligence."

“I think it’s safe to say when we have a project in due diligence, we’re working on building a store," MacDonald said.

Additional information, including a timeline and potential building location, was not immediately available.

“What we know is that it's a great location," said MacDonald, noting the Main Street site was popular, high-performing and district representatives continue to field inquires from local residents who are curious about the future status of the parcel.