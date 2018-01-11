Dollar General reopens store

× Cutting the grand opening ribbon at the Port Henry Dollar General are, from center left, Store Manager Justin Novak, Moriah Town Councilman Matt Brassard Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague, and District Manager George Gorski. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | More than 25 people braved sub-zero temperatures last Saturday to wait for the Port Henry Dollar General’s official opening and ribbon cutting.

The store gave $10 gift cards to the first 50 people in the door, starting at 8 a.m., and all had been dispensed by 8:20 a.m.

By 8:30 a.m., about 80 people had entered the store, which replaced one destroyed by an arson fire two years ago.

The old store at 4375 Main St. in Port Henry was torn down and replaced with a new, 9,000-square-foot edifice.

Five of the store’s seven full- and part-time employees were at the grand opening, including Manager Justin Novak, who welcomed customers as they entered.

The store was rebuilt and the interior redesigned after a disastrous May 10, 2016 fire that left Moriah and Port Henry without a department store. The fire was set by a store employee now serving a state prison sentence for the crime.

“We’re glad to be back in the community,” Dollar General District Manager George Gorski said. “This is a good-looking store. We thank the community for allowing us to come back. We love this community.”

Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague helped welcome shoppers and handed out pieces of chocolate cake baked by Laura’s Baker’y in Mineville in honor of the reopening.

“I’m thrilled to have them (Dollar General) back,” Sprague said. “We wish them much success in their new building. We’re very thankful for them employing so many in our community. Thanks also to all who turned out for the ribbon cutting. I heard a lot of positive comments.”

Moriah Town Councilman Matt Brassard was at the opening representing the town.

“The town board can’t thank the Dollar General enough for reinvesting in the town of Moriah,” he said. “When the store burned it was a great loss to the community. I drove down here the morning after the fire. It was a routine for me.

“It’s a great asset to the community. It keeps us from running to Plattsburgh or Ticonderoga for some things we need.”

The store had a soft opening about two weeks ago to work out glitches before its official debut. Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., has estimated about $2 million in annual sales at the Port Henry store, which opened in 2008.