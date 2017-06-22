Dollar General teardown starts

× Demolition of the Dollar General store in Port Henry has started. The store was ravaged by an arson fire last year. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – The Moriah Town Council was recently told demolition of the burned-out Dollar General store is getting underway.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said Dollar General sent a check for permits to replace their burned-out building on Convent Hill in Port Henry.

“They have all their permits in place; they have a permit for demolition, a permit for construction,” Scozzafava said at a recent council session. “They have hired a contractor.

“I hope we see action there in the next few days.”

Their timeline is to finish in September, he said.

Work has now started, with heavy equipment moved in, and teardown starting from the rear of the structure.

The store was ruined by an arson fire last year, and a former employee is serving a state prison sentence after pleading guilty to setting the store ablaze at the end of her shift.

Scozzafava said Saturday, July 22 will be the date of a townwide lawn sale, and town cleanup day, in which items are hauled to the town transfer station for free, will not be same day.

“We can’t do that (hold it the same day),” Scozzafava joked. “Everything that’s not sold (in the sales) will go to the landfill.”

The supervisor said he and the Town Council are working to eliminate trash-strewn places.

“The town has been putting forth our best effort to clean up some of the properties in this community that need to be cleaned up,” Scozzafava said. “It’s a real problem.”

Frank Slycord will be new property maintenance code officer, Scozzafava said.

“He’s going to sit down and work with the (town court) judges,” Scozzafava said. “We’re going to get some of these places cleaned up.”

Slycord is a former Village of Port Henry building code officer.

Town Councilor Paul Salerno said if a loophole is found in local laws, they will they hire an attorney to revise the law.

Scozzafava said the code officer will prosecute the cases.

“Right now there’s probably at least 30 that need condemnation proceedings,” Scozzafava said. “There are a few abandoned properties.”