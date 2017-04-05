Dollar General will soon return to same property

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry This is the Port Henry Dollar General soon after it opened in 2008. The new store will look substantially the same.

PORT HENRY – Demolition of the fire-damaged Dollar General store on Main Street is about to begin.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said that with the dissolution of the Village of Port Henry on March 31, the town has taken over permit issuance for the store, which will be built on the same location as the previous one.

“They’re (Dollar General) ready to roll,” the supervisor said. “We got the plans. It’s pretty much the same store; there will be a vestibule in front, for heat.”

He said ingress and egress from State Route 9N/22 (Main Street) is difficult at the store, and he’s been in contact with the State Department of Transportation to improve that.

“They’re going to try to address that,” Scozzafava said. “Permits from the town have been issued. We’re shooting for an opening in the fall.”

He said teardown of the old store at 4375 Main St. in Port Henry is expected to begin soon.

“A lot of people have been asking about the Dollar General, and can’t wait for it to return,” he said. “It’s finally going to happen.”

The store will be about 9,000-square-feet of retail and storage space, and look substantially like the old store that was destroyed in a May 10, 2016 arson fire.

Lisa Demar, 51, of Moriah, a Dollar General employee at the time, was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison for setting the fire.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn. firm has 13,205 stores at present, in 43 states.

According to Buckingham Research, the average Dollar General costs $250,000 to build, and pays for itself within 1.7 years.

The Dollar General media division didn’t return a call seeking information on the reconstruction plans.

The Port Henry store was built in 2008.