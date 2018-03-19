Domestic results in charges

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Town Police recently arrested Johnathan Spaulding on four charges that included assault and choking someone during a dispute.

Spaulding was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, 4th-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and 3rd-degree assault.

Spaulding was processed and arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

The case was handled by Sergeant Dale Quesnel and Patrolman Rich Waldron.

In another case, while on a home visit with the Essex County Probation Department, Rachel Thompson was arrested for 4th-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

She was issued an appearance ticket, and will appear in town court at a later date.

The case was handled by Sergeant Dale Quesnel and county probation officers.

Police later arrested Antone P. TeRiele for 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, and littering.

TeRiele was issued appearance tickets for town court.