Don Taylor, beloved local centenarian, passes away

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Don Taylor passed away on Saturday, May 13, two weeks after his 106th birthday.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A beloved local icon is no more.

Don Taylor, of Wadhams, passed away on Saturday, May 13 at UVM Health Network ECH in Elizabethtown.

He turned 106 on April 30.

Taylor was well-known across the region long before his longevity, making a name for himself as early as the 1920s for his horseshoe-throwing prowess.

The lifelong-bachelor famously learned the sport from a pair of traveling lightning rod salesmen, and quickly became a fixture on the professional circuit, racking up victories across the region.

“Don Taylor was one of Westport’s elder statesmen,” said Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler. “He was a treasure, and he will be greatly missed.”

Born in Westport on April 30, 1911, Taylor was the son of the late Gilbert and Carrie (Daniels) Taylor.

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Taylor was born on April 30, 1911 and spent his entire life in Wadhams, Essex County.

Taylor grew up and lived his entire life on a small homestead on Taylor Road, where the hard packed dirt road carrying the family name paved the way to a simple-but-fulfilling life.

Taylor farmed, hunted, chopped wood and made cider using an apple press in the nineteenth-century wooden barn behind his tidy farmhouse.

One of his earliest memories, he often recalled, was hearing church bells peal following the end of World War I in 1918.

Taylor stayed fit and hunted until well into his 90s.

The centenarian, who never shed his sunny demeanor and quick wit, told the Sun last April he did as many as 100 ring curls each day.

An avid baseball fan, he delighted in watching games on his large-screen television.

Asked if he preferred the Yankees or the Red Sox, Taylor chuckled.

“I like them both just fine,” he told the Sun in March, before throwing a log into his woodstove.

Taylor continued to live independently until last month, when he was admitted to Elizabethtown Community Hospital after injuring his hip.

He delighted in playing the fiddle, and performed several bars at birthday party held in his honor earlier this month.

Gary Anson, a neighbor, acted as his informal caregiver for years, checking in on Taylor and his beloved dog, Buddy, several times per day.

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Taylor was well-known for his horseshoe throwing and hunting skills.

Anson recalled hunting with Taylor when he was a spry 84.

While it took Taylor some time to get up the mountain, a buck came out; Taylor shot at it and the animal immediately dropped.

“It was just one shot,” Anson recalled. “He was a crack shot, he never missed.”

The pair remained close until the very end.

“He just taught me a lot of things that were done back in the old days that were simple and easy to do,” Anson said. “He lived in the slow lane and everybody else lived in the fast lane.”

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown from 4-5:30 p.m. A celebration of his life will immediately follow at 5:30.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.