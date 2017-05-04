Don Taylor, local legend, turns 106

× Kate Ritter, of Essex, who now manages the Whallonsburg Grange, surprised Don Taylor with a few fiddle tunes in honor of his 106th birthday. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — On his 106th birthday, lifelong Wadhams farmer, hunter and musician Don Taylor raised the harmonica and, like he’s done for some five generations, blew Turkey-in-the-Straw to life from its narrow reeds.

A banjo, fiddle, mandolin and harp player, Mr. Taylor is widely respected for the gift of music he brought to grange halls around the region, from Whallonsburg to Wadhams to Reber back home to his front porch.

His welcome enthusiasm and kindness accompany beloved tunes to date.

His 106th birthday party on Sunday was held in the new activities room in the Rehabilitation Center at University of Vermont, Elizabethtown Community Hospital where Mr. Taylor is recovering from a hip injury.

The centenarian celebrated with lifelong friends and neighbors, and received a special surprise gift from the Whallonsburg Grange as its manager, Kate Ritter, played fiddle tunes in his honor.

Her rendition of “Whiskey Before Breakfast,” drew a round of applause. Toe tapping and hand clapping accompanied cake and presents here.

“I’m soaking this up as much as he his,” she said with a smile. “This is amazing.”

Ritter carefully helped Mr. Taylor place the fiddle to his chin, and handed over the bow for a few minutes.

In-between songs, Mr. Taylor read gift cards and had two pieces of birthday cake.

Asked what might account for his longevity, Mr. Taylor said it was the “salt-pork milk gravy,” a dinnertime favorite, one his mother used to make with pork cured on their farm.

Everyone laughed.

“I’ve known him ever since I can remember,” allowed Evelyn Brant, now the historian in Wadhams, who square-danced many times to Mr. Taylor’s bright tunes.

The callers, she said, were often Earl Barber and Oakley Moore, whose wife Helen accompanied events on the piano.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Don Taylor has lived his entire life in Wadhams, Essex County. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Taylor is also a master hunter who delighted in hunting in the Essex County wilderness. Prev Next

Taylor grew up on the farm he lives on today, on Taylor Road. It was built in 1862 by Mr. Taylor’s grandfather and at one time produced 15,000 gallons of apple cider in a season.

Mrs. Brant recalled entries from the farm journal Carrie Taylor, Mr. Taylor’s mother, kept.

And 100 years ago — when the birthday honoree was six-years-old — a dirigible floated low over Coon Mountain and sank, incapacitated, onto a farm field in Wadhams.

“It was a test flight the Navy was conducting from Virginia to Montreal. And his mother ran out to tell the men there was a black thing coming over the mountain,” Mrs. Brant said of the journal notes that chronicle Don’s early years.

Undaunted, the farmers with a young Don Taylor running alongside, loaded the dirigible onto a wagon and took it to Wadhams Station where it made the rest of its trip by train to Montreal.

That marked “The Year of the Dirigible,” Mrs. Brant said of just one of the 106 celebrated on Sunday.

Gary Anson, who helps take care of Mr. Taylor at home, and his wife Sue also shared in afternoon festivities.

“I call him the ‘energizer bunny’,” Mrs. Anson said, remembering oftentimes how they heard his banjo rambling on warm nights from the front porch next door.

An avid outdoorsman, for decades Mr. Taylor brought his fiddle to grange meetings and community gatherings, wherever he went.

And once a task at hand was accomplished, it was time to play. Impromptu jam sessions and dancing weren’t unusual in those days, he told the Sun’s Valley News several years ago.

“The kids from Westport would always show up just as the meeting was ending,” he said in an interview with Keith Lobdell two days before his 100th birthday.

“I would tune the fiddle up and we would play.”

And everyone danced.

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Taylor is a renowned horseshoe thrower.

Mr. Taylor suggested then that enjoying life is the key to living long.

“You gotta look at the bright side of things instead of the dark side. Don’t go around with a chip on your shoulder. It’s better to have something to laugh at.”