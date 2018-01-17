Donors back science project

× Ticonderoga sixth-grade science students Alexandra Dick and Sean Kearns go over their work with a hydraulic claw they assembled with project co-sponsor Sue Thatcher and teacher Robert Porter. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Students in Ticonderoga Middle School’s sixth grade science classes are getting hands-on mechanical experience thanks to community donors.

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) project was envisioned by teacher Robert Porter, who saw the Kiwico Tinker Crate kits online.

“I needed to get 30 (kits) and they sponsored me,” he said. “I reached out to Shauna Macey at BridgePoint Communications and she did several. The response was overwhelming.”

Altogether, 22 donors sponsored students, at $181 per project kit.

“The kids write letters after each program they do,” Porter said. “They mention their new vocabulary, the experiment, what it was like. I take photos and the kids put them in their letters.”

He said almost every student gets something out of the projects.

“They’re building a hydraulic claw for one, the third project in a set of 12,” he said. “They learned how you can’t compress liquids. Kids who tinker at home excel at this.

“There are different pathways to success. These things are important. They’re understanding how some of these things work.”

One project was a model helicopter they assembled from parts, he said, and they learned how to fly it after construction.

Sue Thatcher was one of the business donors who stopped in to see students at work.

“They did very good,” she said. “They built an ancient catapult.”

The kids constructed a basilisk, an ancient catapult-like device.

Joseph Vilardo Jr. was also a sponsor.

“From their letters, it looks like they really enjoy it,” he said.

Student Sean Kearns said the hydraulic claw was fun to construct.

“We’re almost done building it,”he said. “We’re on step five and it works.”

His lab partner was Alexandra Dick.

“We did it,” she said as they finished.

As an extra experiment, they were putting an extension onto the arm to do more things, she said.

Porter said the kits have opened up new frontiers for students.

“There are experiments on weight, distance,”he said. “They can reach out; they can go on to make an elevator.

“Kids don’t do hands-on stuff today, but they do here.”

Project sponsors include International Paper Co., Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union, Ti Paint, Joe Vilardo-Pat Armstrong Inc., Sue Thatcher, Brian Little, Matt and Krissy Guyette, Paul James, Denise Huestis, McDonald’s of Ticonderoga, Mike Smalley, Wind-Chill factory, Al Rivers Jr. and Sr., Peter Reale, Crown Point Telephone, Patty Hogan and Sandy Morehouse, Doren Rockhill, Donna Van Wirt, Sarge Condit, BridgePoint Communications, and Bob and Pam Palandrani.